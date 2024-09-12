MGA Entertainment Introduces CarTuned™: A Creative, Collectable Spin on Classic Diecast Cars

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, a global leader in innovative toys, collectibles and content, is excited to announce the launch of CarTuned™, a brand-new line of diecast collectibles that reimagines iconic vehicles with a fun and exaggerated twist. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese "Chibi" art style, CarTuned brings a fresh, playful approach to the world of collectible cars, blending an artistic flair with cool, custom car culture to charm the collector community and beyond.

The unique design of CarTuned sets it apart from traditional diecast cars, featuring bold, exaggerated proportions to bring a sense of personality to each vehicle. The collection spans both classic and modern car designs, offering something for every type of collector. With 33 total collectibles in the first series, CarTuned is launching in three separate waves, each featuring eight distinct models per series, plus a rare RED BOTTOM™ “chase” vehicle, identified by its distinctive red chrome chassis and wheels, adding an element of surprise to every collection.

The first series of CarTuned vehicles was created in partnership with General Motors, showcasing some of the most iconic models from the automotive giant's history. CarTuned retains the essence of the originals while offering a fresh new perspective that highlights the creativity and attention to detail. The chase cars add an extra layer of excitement for collectors eager to complete their sets.

“CarTuned is an imaginative homage to the art of car design, blending nostalgia and street style, along with innovation,” said its creator Luis Tanahara, Senior Product Designer at MGA Entertainment, who is also a well-known Hall of Fame diecast car designer and genuine collector. “We wanted to create a collectible that not only appeals to the discerning diecast enthusiast but also introduces a new generation to the joys of collecting cars with a whimsical twist that just makes you smile.”

With MGA Entertainment’s strong track record with popular toy and collectible brands like Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, L.O.L. Surprise!™, and more, CarTuned is a distinctive new player in the collectible space, and now the auto enthusiast community. CarTuned redefines what a collectable car can be.

Accessible pricing further enhances its appeal, with single cars available for just $4.99, two-packs for $9.99, and three-packs for $14.99. The first wave of CarTuned collectibles is available now at Target, Amazon, and Shop MGA, and will be followed by a wider release at Walmart on October 6, 2024. For more information, visit the CarTuned website and follow us at @OfficialCarTuned on Instagram and TikTok .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

