Plug Signs Technical Evaluation Phase Contract for 25 MW of PEM Electrolyzers with Dourogás and CapWatt for 80,000 Ton Per Year Methanol Project

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has secured a contract with H2DRIVEN, a project developed by Dourogás and CapWatt, to provide Technical Evaluation Phase (TEP) support for 25 megawatts (MW) of its Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers during the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process for their green methanol project in Portugal.



Building on the success of its Basic Engineering and Design Package (BEDP) for larger-scale plants, Plug introduced a similar offering to support the development of projects considering multiple 5 MW PEM electrolyzer units. The TEP offering provides customers with technical information and support to advance their projects through the permit and funding application phase and the plant development phase while mitigating risks and making informed Final Investment Decisions (FID). Similar to Plug’s BEDP offering, the TEP offering will focus on delivering critical insights and technical expertise to support customers with their successful project execution.

Following a soft launch of this new engineering study and support offering, Plug is pleased to have secured a first TEP contract with H2DRIVEN. H2DRIVEN expects its project to produce 80,000 tons of green methanol annually by combining synthesis gas from biomass gasification with green hydrogen generated through water electrolysis powered by solar energy. This sustainable methanol will be utilized in heavy industry and mobility applications, contributing to a cleaner energy future.

The FEED process for the project will be led by collaborating closely with Plug to leverage its expertise in PEM technology. During the TEP, Plug will provide essential support and detailed information on its PEM electrolyzer technology, guiding the client through the FEED process.

“This agreement underscores our leadership and expertise in PEM electrolyzer technology,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh. “With the world’s largest PEM electrolyzer plant and extensive real-world experience, we are well-positioned to provide the technical support needed to advance this project.”

H2DRIVEN aims to bolster the national economy and resilience by driving R&D and innovation, diversifying the production system, and reducing reliance on external markets. The initiative will aim to increase exports, support the EU’s technological sovereignty, and stimulate investment in R&D, leading to technical and scientific advancements. Additionally, H2DRIVEN is targeting development of two new high-tech production systems and a reduction in emissions by 105 kilotons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) annually by 2027.

Once the TEP is successfully executed, the H2DRIVEN project will proceed to the next phase of the project, the Final Investment Decision (FID). H2DRIVEN expects the project to be operational by the end of 2026.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s expectations about its Technical Evaluation Phase (TEP) offering, including its ability to support customers in mitigating risks, making informed final investment decisions and executing projects; Plug’s expectations about its contract with H2DRIVEN, including its role in providing essential support and detailed information to guide the client through the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process and expectations that the project will produce 80,000 tons of green methanol annually and will be operational by the end of 2026; and H2DRIVEN’s target to develop two new high-tech production systems and a reduction in emissions by 105 kilotons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) annually by 2027. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

MEDIA CONTACT