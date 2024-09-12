Acorn Hosts Virtual and In-Person Stockholder Meeting with Management Q&A Tuesday, September 17th at 2pm ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other mission critical assets, will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 2800 Quarry Lake Drive, Suite 130, Baltimore, Maryland 21209. Investors who register in advance may access the meeting via Zoom. To register to attend the meeting please contact Acorn’s Assistant Secretary by email at AcornMeeting@gmail.com .

Annual Meeting Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88107503358

Telephone number: 1-646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 881 0750 3358

Registered participants will be admitted to the meeting from the Zoom waiting room at approximately 1:55 PM ET.

Following the formal portion of the meeting, management will answer questions submitted by shareholders. Questions may be submitted to ACFN@catalyst-ir.com prior to and during the meeting. Voting or technical issues can be addressed to AcornMeeting@gmail.com .

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

