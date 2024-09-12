TSS, Inc. to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Investor Conference on September 24, 2024 at 10:30am ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (OTCQB: TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, announced today that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha - Buyside Best Ideas Fall 2024 Virtual Investor Conference.



Presentation Date and Time: September 24, 2024 at 10:30am ET

Live Webcast and Replay Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3064/51235

One-on-One Meeting Date: September 25, 2024

To register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with TSS, Inc., please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home .

About iAccess Alpha

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

About TSS, Inc.