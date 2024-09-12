AmpliTech Group’s AGTGSS Division Receives Initial Order For Its Midband 5G Radio Networks From Historic University of Edinburgh UK

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced receiving a purchase order for its midband 5G radio networks from Historic University of Edinburgh in the UK.

AGTGSS is excited to announce an initial order for our 5G radio products. As part of our ongoing Private 5G strategy, the AGTGSS Division offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions for deploying Private 5G Networks, while also catering to projects requiring hardware-only solutions. In this instance, AmpliTech Group received an initial order from the University of Edinburgh in the UK for our 5G radio products. We are pleased to announce this new win in the educational business segment of our 5G solutions. This delivery is scheduled within 12 weeks.

“We are thrilled to see our Private 5G solutions strategy yielding tangible results. This initial order for ‘hardware-only’ products, despite being under $50K, underscores the value of our 5G radio technology,” said Mr. Maqbool. “We are committed to expanding our business, whether through complete P5G deployment projects, with attached services, or starting with small quantities standalone hardware products.” He added, “Securing this initial hardware-only order is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, affirming our efforts to penetrate both Public and Private 5G markets, which together represent a substantial multi-million-dollar opportunity. We are aiming to bridge the true 5G gap between homes and businesses and public 5G with our P5G solutions, this while our mMIMO radios are ready for public deployment worldwide aiming to effectively transform the world to True 5G connectivity.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

About The University of Edinburgh

With our rich history, noted alumni and distinguished scholars, we have much to be proud of in our many centuries as a world-renowned university.

From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.

Ground-breaking thinkers

Following the Scottish Enlightenment of the 18th century, the University was positioned at the forefront of academia and critical thinking. Due to the determination and perseverance of a group of Edinburgh intellectuals, established facts about the world were being boldly and consistently challenged.

Amid this group was David Hume, philosopher, economist and essayist known for his philosophical skepticism and empiricism; Joseph Black, the chemist behind the discovery of latent heat and carbon dioxide; and James Hutton, the ‘Father of Modern Geology’.

Shaping the past, the present and the future, we are the home of Britain’s oldest literary awards, the James Tait Black Prizes and Dolly the sheep, the first animal to be cloned from an adult somatic cell.

It was also here at the University of Edinburgh that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was inspired to create his notorious character, Sherlock Holmes and James Young Simpson pioneered anesthetics through his discovery of the properties of chloroform. More recently, theoretical physicist and Professor Emeritus Peter Higgs was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his 1964 prediction of the Higgs Boson.

Through the many achievements of its staff and students, the University has continued to present cutting-edge research, inspirational teaching and innovative thinking as its central ethos, attracting some of the greatest minds from around the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.ed.ac.uk/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this initial purchase order will lead to further hardware-only purchases and to further penetrate Public and Private 5G markets. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Investor Social Media

