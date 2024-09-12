The Profs Tutors Propel Undergraduate Students to Unprecedented Academic Success in 2023

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The Profs Tutors have delivered outstanding academic results for their students, with 95% of undergraduate clients improving their grades during the 2022 – 2023 academic year.

Impressively, 47% of surveyed undergraduate students attained a First-Class degree, demonstrating the significant impact of The Profs’ tailored approach to learning. The average time required to achieve this outcome from a starting grade of an Upper Second-Class degree was just 20 hours of personalised tutoring.

Undergraduate Students Achieving Exceptional Results

The majority of students didn’t start their tutoring journey as top performers. Of those who achieved a First, only 5% sought tutoring while already on track for that grade. The remaining 95% began with an Upper Second-Class degree or Lower Second-Class degree classification, and 75% of these students experienced a full grade improvement.

Those starting on an Upper Second-Class degree required around 20 hours of tutoring to progress to a First, with 60% achieving this leap. For students who began with a Lower Second-Class degree, 91% moved up at least one grade after 30 hours of tutoring. Students needed 40 hours of tutoring to jump two grade boundaries from a Lower Second-Class degree to a First.

Re-Sit Success and Tutor Impact

The Profs’ success extends to students resitting their undergraduate university exams, with 100% of those clients passing their exams after an average of 15 hours of tutoring. This data highlights The Profs’ ability to deliver significant academic improvements across a range of starting points, solidifying their reputation as a leader in UK tutoring services.

Expert Insights from The Profs Tutors Leadership

Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs and recognised as NatWest’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year and one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, commented on the results: “These achievements reflect our commitment to academic excellence and the dedication of our tutors. We believe that every student has the potential to excel, and our tailored approach ensures that each one receives the support they need to realise that potential. The success our undergraduate students have achieved this year is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire team.”

Dr Leo Evans, CEO of The Profs Group, added: “This year’s results are a clear indication of the quality and effectiveness of the tutoring we provide. Our mission has always been to elevate the standard of education, and we are thrilled to see our undergraduate students achieving outcomes that surpass even their own expectations. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of academic support and helping more students reach new heights in their studies.”

Ben Wilson, Head of Customer Success at The Profs, also noted: “Our focus on matching students with the right tutor and providing ongoing support has been key to these impressive undergraduate outcomes. We take great pride in the strong relationships we build with our clients, ensuring that each student receives the personalised attention they need to succeed.”

About The Profs Tutors

The Profs Tutors is an award-winning online company that facilitates school, university, and professional-level private tuition, educational consultancy, and academic mentorship. Tutoring is delivered online globally, or face-to-face in London, using cutting-edge technology and personalised teaching methods. The company specialises in degree-level tutoring, university applications, and A-level tutoring. The Profs also deliver tutoring to students from disadvantaged backgrounds in partnership with world-leading universities. The Profs have supported over 10,000 students globally in achieving their academic goals. Renowned for its high-quality tutoring services and exceptional customer support, The Profs continues to lead in the education sector, setting new standards for learning and teaching excellence. Awards won include:

Ed Tech Provider of the Year at the 2024 EducationInvestor Awards

at the 2024 EducationInvestor Awards Best Tutoring Business at the National Tutoring Awards (2023)

at the National Tutoring Awards (2023) Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the National Tutoring Awards (2023)

at the National Tutoring Awards (2023) Best Customer Service at the National Tutoring Awards (2022)

at the National Tutoring Awards (2022) The Telegraph’s Most Innovative SME Exporter (2018)

(2018) Best Private Tutoring Company at the Education Investor Awards (2017)

at the Education Investor Awards (2017) co.uk Top 100 Startups list (2017)

list (2017) Runner-up in the Guardian Start-up of the Year (2016)

in the Guardian Start-up of the Year (2016) FSB WorldPay’s Highly Commended Start-Up of the Year (2016)

(2016) An Innovation Grant from the Department of Education (2016)

