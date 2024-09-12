Grayscale Investments® Launches Grayscale® XRP Trust

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, an asset management firm with expertise in crypto investing, offering more than 20 crypto investment products, today announced the creation and public launch of Grayscale® XRP Trust (“the Trust”).



The Trust offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to XRP, the token powering the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a distributed, peer-to-peer network created to facilitate cross-border financial transactions.

“We believe Grayscale XRP Trust gives investors exposure to a protocol with an important real-world use case,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. "By facilitating cross-border payments that take just seconds to complete, XRP has the potential to transform the legacy financial infrastructure."

The Trust is now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors. The Trust functions like Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts, and is solely invested in the token underpinning the XRP Ledger (XRP).

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that Grayscale will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm with expertise in crypto investing. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

