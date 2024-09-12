DMi Partners Shortlisted 5x in the 2024 Global Performance Marketing Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today is proud to announce its shortlisting for five prestigious categories at the 2024 Global Performance Marketing Awards ( GPMA ). Co-hosted by HelloPartner and PerformanceIN , the GPMA recognizes excellence in performance-driven campaigns and strategies across sectors including affiliate marketing, paid social, partnerships, and more.



The GPMA ceremony, to be held on October 21st at The Marriott, Grosvenor Square in London, will bring together global leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements in performance marketing. The awards will showcase innovative campaigns and strategies and the groundbreaking technologies that enable them.

DMi Partners (DMi) has been recognized in the following categories:

Best Integrated Performance Marketing Campaign

Best Use of Paid Social

Best Publisher Development Team

Performance Marketing Team of the Year

Best Affiliate & Partnership Strategy (North America)



This year’s recognition in the "Performance Marketing Team of the Year" category builds on DMi's previous shortlist in the same category at the 2023 GPMA.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again by the Global Performance Marketing Awards, not only as repeat finalists for Performance Marketing Team of the Year but also for finalist honors in Best Integrated Performance Marketing Campaign, Best Use of Paid Social, Best Publisher Development Team, and Best Affiliate & Partnership Strategy (North America). This year’s nominations underscore DMi’s leadership in performance marketing, highlighting our ability to deliver measurable results for our clients and partners alike," said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.

“In my capacity as Director of Partnerships at Hue & Stripe, I have worked with many agencies. DMi has been a clear standout. Each individual affiliate manager does a wonderful job representing publishers to their brand partners, and they are great at finding good partnerships. They are clear communicators and streamline partnerships rather than making brands and publishers jump through unnecessary hoops. Top-notch group of individuals, clearly sharing DMi's core values of providing excellent value and service,” said Sierra Penrod, Director of Brand Partnerships at Hue & Stripe.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .

