Earn Alliance Launches Magic Muffins Telegram Game

Hong Kong , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $ALLY TGE Slated for October 10, 2024





Download Images Here

Watch the trailer HERE

Play Magic Muffins HERE

Earn Alliance, the largest web3 game aggregator and discovery platform, announces the official launch of the Magic Muffins game on Telegram, their latest gaming experience that is primed to bring new gamer possibilities beyond that of the platform’s top competitors. Gamers can now assemble and organize a party of five fully-customizable muffins, rather than being stuck with one character like most Telegram games, and this is just one of many strategic operations that Earn Alliance has implemented for the game’s success, with more elements and skills coming soon.

It’s another major step forward for Earn Alliance’s evolution as not just a platform, but also a game creator, Magic Muffins invites players into a whimsical, character-driven world where they can bake, customize, and level up their very own muffin avatars.

Ahead of the official launch, Magic Muffins underwent a limited soft launch, and the results were tasty:

- Over 5,200 users signed up and played the early access version of the game with no formal marketing – participation was driven purely by Earn Alliance’s dedicated community via Discord and Telegram posts.4

- Players engaged deeply with the game, boasting an impressive average session time of 10 minutes.

- Gamers have used over 1.3 million gold already just on Magic Muffins. Gold is Earn Alliance’s digital currency for rewards and upgrades within the platform.

- 45,000 $ALLY tokens were spent in the game by users on chests, demonstrating the community’s strong interest and belief in the game’s value.

- Early success is highlighted by a stellar 60% day-one (D1) and 40% day-seven (D7) retention rate, confirming players are coming back for more.

The release of Magic Muffins marks Earn Alliance’s steadfast dedication to delivering engaging and innovative gameplay experiences that reward players with more than just fun. On top of the mounting excitement around Earn Alliance’s flagship game Last Remains, scheduled for release later this year, Magic Muffins marks Earn Alliance's second title in development, solidifying its place in the web3 gaming industry as both a platform with a growing user base and a publisher of innovative new games.

What is Magic Muffins?

In Magic Muffins, players embark on a delightful journey, leveling up their muffin characters through various quests and challenges. With each level, they can mint and trade their muffins, earn $ALLY token, creating a unique combination of characters, weapons, armor, flavors, and toppings. The goal? To bake the most powerful and creative Magic Muffin in the universe!

No two Magic Muffins will be the same. Once a player customizes and mints their muffin, that combination is locked and cannot be replicated. This “baked together” NFT collection encourages players to collaborate and innovate, making Magic Muffins as much a community experience as it is a competitive game.

The launch of Magic Muffins comes in the weeks leading up to Earn Alliance’s highly-anticipated token generation event (TGE), which is slated for October 10th.

To get acquainted with Magic Muffins, see https://bit.ly/4dhyTJD.











About Earn Alliance

Earn Alliance is revolutionizing the way gamers interact with web3. With a vast user base and innovative engagement strategies, Earn Alliance is building a bridge between traditional gaming and blockchain technologies, fostering a seamless transition for gamers into the web3 sphere.

Connect with Earn Alliance:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord

Download Earn Alliance App:

Google Play Store | Apple Store