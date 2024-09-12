Docker Simplifies Access to Its Products with a Single Subscription

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® is introducing a new way for developers and organizations to access its comprehensive suite of products – including Docker Desktop, Docker Hub, Docker Trusted Content, Docker Scout, Docker Build Cloud, and Testcontainers Cloud – with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and security. As the industry standard for developer experience and productivity in leveraging containers, Docker’s approach reflects ongoing investments in creating scalable solutions that cater to the needs of both individual developers and teams.



Docker is updating its pricing to better align with the added value from new features and improvements, including enhancements to Docker Hub. While the pricing for Docker Business remains unchanged, adjustments are being made to Docker Pro and Docker Team subscriptions. The cost for Docker Pro is moving from $5 to $9 per month, and Docker Team will shift from $9 to $15 per month on an annual subscription. Docker Personal remains available to individual developers at no cost. Additionally, Docker is introducing image pull and storage limits for Docker Hub, though these changes will impact less than three percent of users. With today’s announcement, whether you are an individual developer or part of a growing team, Docker provides a subscription plan specifically tailored to meet your needs.

"These updates reflect our commitment to understanding how our customers use Docker products," said Docker Chief Product Officer Giri Sreenivas. "By consolidating our subscriptions into a single 'local + cloud' enabled offering, we’re ensuring developers and development teams have seamless access to Docker’s full capabilities under one subscription. This makes it easier to leverage the powerful tools we've enhanced and introduced, allowing us to help our customers innovate and scale with greater efficiency."

Docker's updated suite of offerings coincides with the company's expansion of its product lineup, aimed at enhancing developer experience and productivity through its strategic "local + cloud" model. Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for every organization, Docker advocates for a hybrid development environment where developers can seamlessly leverage both local tools and cloud resources. Powering the inner loop of developers, the product suite includes the venerable Docker Desktop, Docker Hub, and new offerings like Docker Scout, Docker Build Cloud, alongside the newly available testing capabilities from Testcontainers Cloud. By enabling developers to use familiar local tools for tasks like code editing and debugging while scaling to the cloud for resource-intensive workloads, Docker ensures that they have the flexibility and power needed to fully leverage their current environments and overcome any limitations in their current environments.

Extending Value: Streamlining Subscriptions for a Better Experience

Since refocusing its strategy in 2019, Docker has achieved sustainable growth, enabling increased investment in developer productivity, GenAI, testing, and software supply chain security. While maintaining free versions for individual developers, Docker has advanced its core products like Docker Desktop, Docker Build Cloud, Docker Scout, Testcontainers, and Docker Hub. New subscription plans, effective November 15, 2024, will offer access to all Docker products with varying features, usage limits, and service levels, ensuring continued leadership in application development and secure deployment across diverse environments. Highlights include:

New Pricing Model for Docker Hub: Docker is introducing consumption-based pricing for image pulls and storage to ensure the sustainability and growth of the world’s largest container registry. Over the past decade, Docker has invested over $100M in Docker Hub, fueling significant growth for cloud-native companies and making it a central cornerstone of the internet. Docker Hub will also introduce improved content discoverability, in-depth image analysis, image lifecycle management, and an expanded range of verified high-assurance content. Docker Hub consumption-based pricing is expected to affect less than 3% of organizations consuming resources for commercial purposes.

: Docker is transforming Docker Desktop into the ultimate containerization launchpad with advanced security features, seamless cloud-native compatibility, and tools that accelerate development while supporting enterprise-grade administration. Docker Build Cloud : Docker has significantly increased the included build minutes for Pro, Team, and Business plans, enabling faster, more efficient builds across projects. A leading global real estate firm reported a 90%+ reduction in build times, with Docker Build Cloud slashing build times from 15-30 minutes to just 1-5 minutes, significantly accelerating their CI/CD processes.

: Docker has significantly increased the included build minutes for Pro, Team, and Business plans, enabling faster, more efficient builds across projects. A leading global real estate firm reported a 90%+ reduction in build times, with Docker Build Cloud slashing build times from 15-30 minutes to just 1-5 minutes, significantly accelerating their CI/CD processes. Docker Scout : Docker is now offering unlimited continuous vulnerability analysis for Team and Business plans. The integration of Docker Scout’s health scores helps users maintain security and compliance with ease. Customers have seen tangible results, including achieving PCI compliance in under 3 months and ensuring all critical vulnerabilities are patched within the 30-day PCI-DSS requirement. Docker Scout has swiftly become an essential security tool integrated into developer workflows.

: Docker is now offering unlimited continuous vulnerability analysis for Team and Business plans. The integration of Docker Scout’s health scores helps users maintain security and compliance with ease. Customers have seen tangible results, including achieving PCI compliance in under 3 months and ensuring all critical vulnerabilities are patched within the 30-day PCI-DSS requirement. Docker Scout has swiftly become an essential security tool integrated into developer workflows. Testcontainers Cloud : Testcontainers Cloud, now included in Docker's plans with discounts for Pro, Team, and Business users, streamlines testing workflows, saving time and resources. By minimizing setup and teardown times, it enables developers to focus more on coding and improvement, enhancing productivity by cutting test setup times by over 50%.

: Testcontainers Cloud, now included in Docker's plans with discounts for Pro, Team, and Business users, streamlines testing workflows, saving time and resources. By minimizing setup and teardown times, it enables developers to focus more on coding and improvement, enhancing productivity by cutting test setup times by over 50%. Introducing Docker Insights Dashboards: Currently available for preview with select customers, Docker will officially launch this essential tool on November 1. Docker Insights Dashboards provide engineering leaders comprehensive visibility into their development workflow. From build times to the most used images, these dashboards deliver insights that empower teams to monitor, optimize, and elevate their development processes with unparalleled clarity.

“With today’s announcement Docker has repositioned itself from a vendor of developer tools to an end-to-end platform laser-focused on optimizing developer productivity,” said Torsten Volk, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Offering Docker’s entire developer toolchain as a single platform aims to simplify access to the overall range of developer tools, allowing individual developers and large engineering teams to simplify, automate, and streamline the application development lifecycle in a collaborative manner. Having joined the ranks of the platform vendors enables Docker to continuously invest in its increasingly integrated toolchain aimed at making developers happier and more productive.”

