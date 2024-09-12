El Pollo Loco’s BOGO Burrito Deal Takes National Guacamole Day to the Next Level

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is amping up its celebrations for National Guacamole Day on September 16 with delicious promotions for Loco Rewards members that’ll have you dipping into our delicious handmade guacamole all weekend and into Monday. Our guacamole is made fresh daily with ripe Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, and zesty lemon, all mixed to perfection. Here’s the best part: guacamole is included at no extra cost in the new $9.99 Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos and our Shredded Chicken Nachos , so now you can savor all that delicious flavor whenever you crave El Pollo Loco’s signature fire-grilled chicken.



To kick off the festivities, El Pollo Loco is rolling out some tasty Loco Rewards member deals leading up to the big day:

Saturday, 9/14 : Order through the Loco Rewards app and add a small side of guacamole for only $1.

: Order through the Loco Rewards app and add a small side of for only $1. Sunday, 9/15 : Get a regular side of guacamole FREE with any $5+ purchase — in-store, online, or via the app.

: Get a regular side of FREE with any $5+ purchase — in-store, online, or via the app. Monday, 9/16: Celebrate National Guacamole Day with our Buy One Get One Burrito offer (à la carte only) in-store, online, or via the app.



Our handmade guacamole is a game-changer. Prepared in-house daily using fresh avocados, it's the perfect addition to our Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos, Pollo Fit Bowls, and more. Whether you're craving a burst of flavor in your meal or a delicious side for dipping, El Pollo Loco's guacamole has you covered.

“At El Pollo Loco, we're not just celebrating guacamole; we're celebrating our customers' love for our tasty and craveable menu items that pair so deliciously with it," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. "Our guacamole is a fan favorite, and we're excited to offer these special promotions that allow our guests to enjoy it in new ways. Whether through our app-exclusive deals or our in-store offers, we're making it easier than ever for customers to indulge in our delicious guacamole as part of their El Pollo Loco experience.”

To make it more convenient, you can order online for pickup or delivery through ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards app . By signing up for Loco Rewards, you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website.