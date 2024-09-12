21Shares Selects Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as Custodians for US Spot ETP Product Lineup

Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo join Coinbase as 21Shares’ custody partners for ARKB and CETH



NEW YORK, September 12, 2024 – 21Shares US LLC ("21Shares"), an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced that it has selected federally chartered bank, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. and BitGo as custodians for its US spot ETPs – the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH).

Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo join current custodian Coinbase, strengthening 21Shares’ spot ETP operations in the US market. 21Shares selected both Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo due to their track records in regulatory compliance, safety and security.

“21Shares is thrilled to be working with Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo to diversify our custodians for our US spot ETPs. We consider our custody partners to be crucial to the risk management and operational excellence of our product lineup, and diversification adds to the safety and security of our offering,” said Andres Valencia, Head of Investment Management at 21Shares. “Both Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo are well established providers and will provide enhanced security to clients of ARKB and CETH.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital Bank said: “Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. is pleased to further broaden access to crypto as a custodian selected for ARKB and CETH. Our missions are in lockstep: creating a world where crypto can be a part of every portfolio. Our federal charter—which supersedes state-by-state regulation and positions us as a qualified custodian—makes us a natural choice for ETP custody diversification. We are proud to provide industry leaders, like 21Shares, the regulatory certainty and security profile they need to streamline access to crypto via a regulated ETP wrapper.”

“We're excited that 21Shares is adopting a multi-custodial approach, prioritizing security for ETP holders. BitGo is proud to offer 100% cold storage as a leading independent custodian, serving the industry for over a decade as a trusted partner for ETP issuers,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo.

Launched in January 2024, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) offers investors exposure to bitcoin, the first decentralized currency and the largest digital asset by market cap. Launched in July 2024, the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH) seeks to track the performance of Ether (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset by market capitalization.

In addition, 21Shares has integrated the industry-standard Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enhance the transparency of the Bitcoin and Ethereum reserves backing ARKB and CETH respectively.

Press Contacts

21Shares

audrey.belloff@21.co

Anchorage Digital

press@anchorage.com

BitGo

pingchen@bitgo.com

About 21Shares US LLC

21Shares US LLC serves as the sponsor to the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF. 21Shares US LLC is an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world’s leaders in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21Shares AG issues cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) outside the United States in a number of global markets. 21Shares AG’s ETPs are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also available to third parties. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com/en-US.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through custody, staking, trading, governance, settlement, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore and self-custody wallet, Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian in the world. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trust will generate a profit for investors. The Trust may not be suitable for all investors.

The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors. Trusts focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks.

Ether is a relatively new asset class, and the market for ether is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Ether is largely unregulated and ethereum investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. Ether is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Trust could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero.

Ether is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for ether, and other factors. There is no assurance that ether will maintain its value over the long-term.

Failure by the Trust’s Ether Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust’s ether could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that the Ether Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the ether held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trust is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of ethereum.

An investment in the Trust is not a direct investment in ethereum. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning ethereum directly.

Shares of the Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Trust and only large blocks of Shares called “creation units.” Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trust are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus (link to the prospectus once live). Carefully consider the Trust’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Trust please read the Trust’s prospectus.

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC.

21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Trust.

21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2024. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

###