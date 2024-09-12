Conversational AI (CAI) Solutions Market Report 2024-2025: Side-by-side Comparative Analyses of 170+ RFP Questions and Vendor Responses to Compare Features for Contact Center Success

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2025 Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conversational AI (CAI) solutions are more than just enhanced self-service; they include capabilities that elevate the customer and employee experience (CX/EX), increase productivity, and deliver the intelligence to support a continuous improvement process.

The timing could not be better for these applications, as self-service is increasingly becoming the preferred method of service for consumers around the world.

Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this dynamic and growing sector

The Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise report examines the CAI market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation.

The report features five vendors who offer conversational AI platforms to address service- and contact centre-related functions:

Cognigy

IntelePeer

Kore.ai

SESTEK

Verint Systems

RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CAI solution

Side-by-side comparative analyses of 170+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversational AI solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.

The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:

AI and Generative AI Technologies in CAI Solutions

CAI Design and Orchestration Environment

Customer-Facing CAI

Agent-/Employee-Facing Virtual Assistant

Real-Time Guidance Capabilities

Transcription

Automated Post-Interaction Summarization

Security and Compliance

Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards

Implementation Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Conversational AI Defined

5. Conversational AI Trends and Challenges

5.1 Conversational AI Trends

5.2 Conversational AI Challenges

6. Conversational AI Market Innovation

6.1 New Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. Conversational AI: The New Standard for Creating Extraordinary Self-Service Experiences

8. Self-Service by Design

9. Engaging Conversations: Leveraging Conversational AI to Improve the CX

10. Agent Assist

10.1 Real-Time Guidance

10.2 Virtual Assistants

11. Closing the Loop: Quality Management and Self-Improvement

11.1 Transcription

11.2 Automated Post-Interaction Summarization

12. Conversational AI Market Activity and Projections

13. Conversational AI Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company Snapshot

13.2 Product Overview



14. Conversational AI Functional Analysis

14.1 High-Level Functional Analysis

14.2 Security and Compliance

14.3 Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards

15. Conversational AI Implementation Analysis

15.1 Integration

16. Pricing Structure

17. Conversational AI Vendor Satisfaction Survey Analysis

17.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Satisfaction

17.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Functional Capabilities

17.2.1 Functional Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features

17.3.1 Product Features Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Solution Capabilities

17.4.1 Solution Capabilities Satisfaction by Category and Customer

17.5 Customer Insights

17.5.1 Top - 5 Most Liked Features of the CAI Solution

17.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Pain Points of the CAI Solution

17.5.3 Additional Comments

18. Company Reports

Cognigy

IntelePeer

Kore.ai

SESTEK

Verint Systems

