Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market Report 2024: Analysis of Indoor/Outdoor Advertising and Branding, Vehicle Graphics, Architectural Graphics, Road Traffic and Safety Markings

This report includes comprehensive market sizing and forecast, providing detailed insights into future market trends. It also assesses shifts in the increased use of monomeric and low-cost polymeric calendered films, highlighting changes in material preferences and their impact on the market.

Pressure-sensitive graphic arts can be defined as large-format graphics used as advertising, branding, informative, decorative and safety message carriers in various applications. The report focuses on the demand for pressure-sensitive graphic arts in terms of material type and application segments - and looks at the key drivers within each market, highlighting opportunities for future growth for converters and material suppliers. The emphasis is on pressure-sensitive film laminates used for graphic film applications, with particular focus on cast vinyl and calendered vinyl films.

Additionally, the report offers an expanded assessment of release liners used in various applications, focusing on their evolving role and specifications. The report also addresses sustainability concerns, particularly around face material and liner choices, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on environmentally responsible practices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Market Structure and Value Chain

3.1 Market Structure

4. Global Demand for Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Materials

4.1 Total Market Size

4.2 Geographical Breakdown

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Africa & Middle East

4.2.1 Regional Market Growth

4.3 Breakdown by End-use Market Segments

Indoor advertising and branding

Outdoor advertising and branding

Vehicle graphics

Architectural graphics

Road traffic and safety markings

4.3.1 Market Segment Growth

4.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

Cast Vinyl

Monomeric Calendered Film

Polymeric Calendered Film

Engineered Films

Other Films

4.4.1 Film Material Usage by Market Segment

5. Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Regional Markets

5.1 Asian Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.1.1 Overall market size

5.1.2 Breakdown by End-use Market Segment

5.1.3 Asian Market Segments Growth

5.1.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

5.1.5 Film Material Growth in Asia

5.1.6 Regional Trends and Characteristics

5.2 North American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.3 European Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.4 South American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

6. Printing & Converting Technology

6.1 Offset printing

6.2 Screen Printing

6.3 Computer Cutting

6.4 Digital Printing

6.4.1 Wide-format Inkjet Technology

6.4.2 Aqueous Inkjet

6.4.3 Solvent-based Inkjet

6.4.4 UV Inkjet

6.4.5 Flatbed Inkjet

6.4.6 Thermal Transfer Printing

6.4.7 Electrostatic Printing

7. Material Trends

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Cast Vinyl Film

7.1.2 Calendered Vinyl Film

7.1.3 Engineered Films

7.1.4 Other Films

7.2 Adhesives

7.3 Release Liner

7.3.1 Release Liners for Graphic Arts

7.3.2 Release Liner for Graphic Arts - Regional Markets

7.4 Sustainability Trends

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Film Manufacturers

8.2 Adhesive Laminators

