Commercial Seaweed Market to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2033 with a 2.4% CAGR Growth: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Seaweed Market Expected to Reach Nearly USD 11.7 Billion in 2023, with a Projected CAGR of 2.4% Through 2033, Reaching USD 14.9 Billion by 2033.



A modest amount of companies dominate the worldwide sales and distribution of commercial seaweed at the present time. Commercial seaweed is broadly produced near the coastlines of nations like Indonesia, China, Japan, and the Philippines.

According to the FMI report, the primary region for the production and marketing of seaweed commercially is the Asia Pacific. Because of the traditional importance of seaweeds, these countries have established a commercial market for all types of seaweed.

With the rising popularity of organic goods in Europe and North America, the demand for commercial seaweed is expected to grow considerably.

Seaweed usage across the globe is getting further aided by the growing popular movement toward vegan meals and plant-based proteins. Further with the advancement of agricultural practices, the creation of new strains, and the expansion of its applications the seaweed business now offers great potential.

Attributes Details Market Share (2022) US$ 11.45 billion Market Size Value (2023) US$ 11.7 billion Market Size Value (2033) US$ 14.9 billion Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 2.4%

Key Takeaways:

China is the leading country in the production of a wide variety of seaweed, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea. The net worth of the Chinese commercial seaweed market crossed US$ 10 Billion in 2022.

Commercial seaweed production and usage are expected to rise with the trend of vegetarianism in the United States.

In comparison to other geographic regions, the European seaweed market is anticipated to have consistent expansion through 2033.

Due to its broad geographic range having several maritime domains, the South American market is predicted to have significant growth through 2033.

“The commercial seaweed market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. This report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key drivers, and future growth opportunities, offering valuable insights for stakeholders looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sector”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Prominent Drivers of the Commercial Seaweed Market



1. Rising Demand for Seaweed in Food and Beverage Industry

Nutritional Benefits: Seaweed is rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and proteins, making it a popular choice in health-conscious diets. Its low-calorie content and high iodine levels also appeal to consumers seeking functional foods.

Seaweed is rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and proteins, making it a popular choice in health-conscious diets. Its low-calorie content and high iodine levels also appeal to consumers seeking functional foods. Culinary Uses: As a versatile ingredient, seaweed is used in a variety of cuisines, particularly in Asian dishes like sushi, salads, soups, and snacks. This global culinary integration is boosting its demand.

2. Growing Use in Agriculture and Animal Feed

Biofertilizers and Soil Conditioners: Seaweed extracts are increasingly used as biofertilizers due to their ability to enhance crop yield and improve soil health. They contain natural growth hormones, which stimulate plant growth and improve resistance to pests and diseases.

Seaweed extracts are increasingly used as biofertilizers due to their ability to enhance crop yield and improve soil health. They contain natural growth hormones, which stimulate plant growth and improve resistance to pests and diseases. Animal Feed Additives: Seaweed is used in animal feed for its nutritional benefits, such as improving gut health, boosting immunity, and enhancing overall growth rates in livestock and aquaculture.

3. Expansion in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector

Natural and Organic Product Trends: The shift towards natural and organic personal care products is driving the use of seaweed in cosmetics. It’s valued for its anti-aging, moisturizing, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products.

The shift towards natural and organic personal care products is driving the use of seaweed in cosmetics. It’s valued for its anti-aging, moisturizing, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products. Sustainable Sourcing: Seaweed is considered an eco-friendly ingredient due to its sustainable cultivation methods, which do not require fertilizers, pesticides, or freshwater. This aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally sustainable products.

4. Emergence of Seaweed as a Renewable Energy Source

Biofuel Production: Seaweed is being explored as a potential feedstock for biofuel production. It can be converted into bioethanol and biogas, offering a renewable alternative to fossil fuels. The fast growth rate of seaweed and its ability to grow in various marine environments make it a promising resource for sustainable energy.



5. Health and Wellness Trends

Superfood Status: With increasing awareness of health and wellness, seaweed has gained recognition as a superfood. Its antioxidant properties, along with the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, have made it popular among consumers seeking natural health supplements.

With increasing awareness of health and wellness, seaweed has gained recognition as a superfood. Its antioxidant properties, along with the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, have made it popular among consumers seeking natural health supplements. Weight Management: Seaweed’s high fiber content aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, making it attractive to consumers looking for weight management solutions.

Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-seaweed-market

Competitive Landscape:

Wild Irish Seaweeds, Acadian SeaPlus, Organic Irish Seaweed-Emerald Isle, KwangcheonKIm, Cascadia Seaweed, Ocean Rainforest, Springtide Seaweed, LLC, BLUE EVOLUTION, Earaybio, Kai Ho "Oceans Treasure", Aushadh Limited., BY VIET DELTA, Shore Seaweed, ALGOLESKO, Raw Seaweeds, Cargill, Incorporated, AtSeaNova, Kelp Industries Pty, Ltd., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, MARA SEAWEED, Marcel Carrageenan, Pacific Harvest, Seaweed Solutions AS, The Seaweed Company, Irish Seaweeds are some big players in the global Commercial seaweed market. Most commercial seaweed producers are engaged in many strategic efforts, including, collaborations, regional growth, and production capacity expansion.

Arcadian Seaplants Ltd. stated in March 2021 it was going to expand Deveau Center's manufacturing capacity by 2X. The market positions of leading players are anticipated to be strengthened by regional expansion, ultimately increasing the source of raw materials.

Key Players Profiled in the Commercial Seaweed Market Report

Wild Irish Seaweeds

Acadian SeaPlus

Organic Irish Seaweed-Emerald Isle

KwangcheonKIm

Cascadia Seaweed

Ocean Rainforest

Springtide Seaweed, LLC

BLUE EVOLUTION

Earaybio

Kai Ho "Oceans Treasure"

Aushadh Limited.

BY VIET DELTA

Shore Seaweed

ALGOLESKO

Raw Seaweeds

Cargill, Incorporated

AtSeaNova

Kelp Industries Pty, Ltd.

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

MARA SEAWEED

Marcel Carrageenan

Pacific Harvest

Seaweed Solutions AS

The Seaweed Company

Irish Seaweeds



Recent Developments by the Commercial Seaweed Industries:

A global distributor of chemicals and ingredients named Univar Solutions established a partnership with Scotland-based Seaweed & Co. in July 2019. It aims to broaden its product offering with unique seaweed components that meet the needs of contemporary consumers in terms of sustainability.

Cargill Inc. introduced a new type of seaweed powder in February 2021 that was derived from red seaweed called Gracilaria, commonly produced in Europe. WavePure ADG 8250 is the name of the product, which is part of the WavePure ADG series. Due to its ability to provide a creamy and smooth texture, it is mostly employed in the production of dairy products.

In August 2019, CP Kelco Company increased the amount of gellan gum it could produce at its Oklahoma seaweed processing facility. The business hopes to address the growing demand for adaptable, multipurpose ingredients required for gellan gum in the State. The firm also aims to have a greater opportunity to provide and increase its market share in the food and beverage sector.



Key Segments Covered by Commercial Seaweed Industry Survey Report

Commercial Seaweed Industry by Product Type:

Red Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Other Types

Commercial Seaweed Industry by Form:

Leaf

Powdered

Flakes

Liquid

Commercial Seaweed Industry by Application:

Agriculture Fertilizer

Animal Feed Additives

Human Consumption

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Biofuels

Bio Plastics

Textiles

Waste Water Treatment

Hydrocolloids

Other Applications



Commercial Seaweed Industry by Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des algues commerciales devrait atteindre près de 11,7 milliards USD en 2023, avec un TCAC prévu de 2,4 % jusqu’en 2033, pour atteindre 14,9 milliards USD d’ici 2033.

À l’heure actuelle, un nombre modeste d’entreprises dominent les ventes et la distribution mondiales d’algues commerciales. Les algues commerciales sont largement produites près des côtes de pays comme l’Indonésie, la Chine, le Japon et les Philippines.

Selon le rapport du FMI, la principale région de production et de commercialisation des algues est l’Asie-Pacifique. En raison de l’importance traditionnelle des algues, ces pays ont établi un marché commercial pour tous les types d’algues.

Avec la popularité croissante des produits biologiques en Europe et en Amérique du Nord, la demande d’algues commerciales devrait augmenter considérablement.

L’utilisation des algues à travers le monde est de plus en plus facilitée par le mouvement populaire croissant vers les repas végétaliens et les protéines végétales. De plus, avec l’avancement des pratiques agricoles, la création de nouvelles souches et l’expansion de ses applications, le secteur des algues offre désormais un grand potentiel.

Attributs Détails Part de marché (2022) 11,45 milliards de dollars américains Valeur de la taille du marché (2023) 11,7 milliards de dollars US Valeur de la taille du marché (2033) 14,9 milliards de dollars US Taux de croissance du marché (2023 à 2033) 2.4%

Principaux points à retenir :

La Chine est le pays leader dans la production d’une grande variété d’algues, suivie par le Japon et la République de Corée. La valeur nette du marché commercial chinois des algues a dépassé les 10 milliards de dollars américains en 2022.

La production et l’utilisation commerciales d’algues devraient augmenter avec la tendance du végétarisme aux États-Unis.

Par rapport à d’autres régions géographiques, le marché européen des algues devrait connaître une expansion constante jusqu’en 2033.

En raison de sa large aire de répartition géographique comprenant plusieurs domaines maritimes, le marché sud-américain devrait connaître une croissance significative jusqu’en 2033.

« Le marché commercial des algues connaît une croissance significative tirée par la demande croissante dans les industries alimentaire, cosmétique et pharmaceutique. Ce rapport fournit une analyse approfondie des tendances du marché, des principaux moteurs et des opportunités de croissance future, offrant des informations précieuses aux parties prenantes qui cherchent à tirer parti des opportunités émergentes dans le secteur », déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury, partenaire client chez Future Market Insights.

Principaux moteurs du marché commercial des algues

. Demande croissante d’algues dans l’industrie alimentaire et des boissons

Avantages nutritionnels : Les algues sont riches en nutriments essentiels tels que les vitamines, les minéraux, les fibres et les protéines, ce qui en fait un choix populaire dans les régimes alimentaires soucieux de leur santé. Sa faible teneur en calories et son taux élevé d’iode attirent également les consommateurs à la recherche d’aliments fonctionnels.

algues sont riches en nutriments essentiels tels que les vitamines, les minéraux, les fibres et les protéines, ce qui en fait un choix populaire dans les régimes alimentaires soucieux de leur santé. Sa faible teneur en calories et son taux élevé d’iode attirent également les consommateurs à la recherche d’aliments fonctionnels. Utilisations culinaires : En tant qu’ingrédient polyvalent, les algues sont utilisées dans une variété de cuisines, en particulier dans les plats asiatiques comme les sushis, les salades, les soupes et les collations. Cette intégration culinaire mondiale stimule sa demande.

2. Utilisation croissante dans l’agriculture et l’alimentation animale

Biofertilisants et conditionneurs de sol : Les extraits d’algues sont de plus en plus utilisés comme bioengrais en raison de leur capacité à améliorer le rendement des cultures et la santé des sols. Ils contiennent des hormones de croissance naturelles, qui stimulent la croissance des plantes et améliorent la résistance aux ravageurs et aux maladies.

Les extraits d’algues sont de plus en plus utilisés comme bioengrais en raison de leur capacité à améliorer le rendement des cultures et la santé des sols. Ils contiennent des hormones de croissance naturelles, qui stimulent la croissance des plantes et améliorent la résistance aux ravageurs et aux maladies. Additifs pour l’alimentation animale : Les algues sont utilisées dans l’alimentation animale pour leurs avantages nutritionnels, tels que l’amélioration de la santé intestinale, le renforcement de l’immunité et l’amélioration des taux de croissance globaux du bétail et de l’aquaculture.

3. Expansion dans le secteur des cosmétiques et des soins personnels

Tendances des produits naturels et biologiques : L’évolution vers des produits de soins personnels naturels et biologiques stimule l’utilisation des algues dans les cosmétiques. Il est apprécié pour ses propriétés anti-âge, hydratantes et anti-inflammatoires, ce qui en fait un ingrédient populaire dans les produits de soins de la peau et des cheveux.

L’évolution vers des produits de soins personnels naturels et biologiques stimule l’utilisation des algues dans les cosmétiques. Il est apprécié pour ses propriétés anti-âge, hydratantes et anti-inflammatoires, ce qui en fait un ingrédient populaire dans les produits de soins de la peau et des cheveux. Approvisionnement durable : Les algues sont considérées comme un ingrédient respectueux de l’environnement en raison de leurs méthodes de culture durables, qui ne nécessitent pas d’engrais, de pesticides ou d’eau douce. Cela correspond à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des produits respectueux de l’environnement.

4. Émergence des algues en tant que source d’énergie renouvelable

Production de biocarburants : Les algues sont à l’étude en tant que matière première potentielle pour la production de biocarburants. Il peut être converti en bioéthanol et en biogaz, offrant ainsi une alternative renouvelable aux combustibles fossiles. Le taux de croissance rapide des algues et leur capacité à pousser dans divers environnements marins en font une ressource prometteuse pour l’énergie durable.



5. Tendances en matière de santé et de bien-être

Statut des superaliments : Avec la sensibilisation croissante à la santé et au bien-être, les algues ont été reconnues comme un super-aliment. Ses propriétés antioxydantes, ainsi que la présence d’acides gras oméga-3, l’ont rendu populaire parmi les consommateurs à la recherche de suppléments de santé naturels.

Avec la sensibilisation croissante à la santé et au bien-être, les algues ont été reconnues comme un super-aliment. Ses propriétés antioxydantes, ainsi que la présence d’acides gras oméga-3, l’ont rendu populaire parmi les consommateurs à la recherche de suppléments de santé naturels. Gestion du poids : La teneur élevée en fibres des algues facilite la digestion et favorise une sensation de satiété, ce qui les rend attrayantes pour les consommateurs à la recherche de solutions de gestion du poids.

Paysage concurrentiel :

Algues sauvages irlandaises, Acadian SeaPlus, Organic Irish Seaweed-Emerald Isle, KwangcheonKIm, Cascadia Seaweed, Ocean Rainforest, Springtide Seaweed, LLC, BLUE EVOLUTION, Earaybio, Kai Ho « Oceans Treasure », Aushadh Limited., BY VIET DELTA, Shore Seaweed, ALGOLESKO, Raw Seaweeds, Cargill, Incorporated, AtSeaNova, Kelp Industries Pty, Ltd., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, MARA SEAWEED, Marcel Carrageenan, Pacific Harvest, Seaweed Solutions AS, The Seaweed Company, Les algues irlandaises sont des acteurs importants sur le marché mondial des algues commerciales. La plupart des producteurs commerciaux d’algues sont engagés dans de nombreux efforts stratégiques, notamment des collaborations, une croissance régionale et une expansion de la capacité de production.

Arcadian Seaplants Ltd. a déclaré en mars 2021 qu’elle allait multiplier par 2 la capacité de fabrication du Deveau Center. Les positions de marché des principaux acteurs devraient être renforcées par l’expansion régionale, ce qui augmentera finalement la source de matières premières.

Principaux acteurs présentés dans le rapport sur le marché commercial des algues

Algues sauvages d’Irlande

Mer AcadiennePlus

Algues Irlandaises Bio-Île d’Émeraude

KwangcheonKIm

Algue Cascadia

Forêt tropicale océanique

Algues Springtide, LLC

ÉVOLUTION BLEUE

Earaybio

Kai Ho « Trésor des océans »

Aushadh Limited.

PAR VIET DELTA

Algue littorale

ALGOLESKO

Algues crues

Cargill, incorporée

AtSeaNova

Kelp Industries Pty, Ltd.

Légumes de mer de la côte du Maine

ALGUE MARA

Marcel Carrageenan

Récolte du Pacifique

Solutions d’algues AS

La Compagnie des Algues.

Algues d’Irlande



Développements récents de l’industrie commerciale des algues :

Un distributeur mondial de produits chimiques et d’ingrédients nommé Univar Solutions a établi un partenariat avec Seaweed & Co., basé en Écosse, en juillet 2019. Elle vise à élargir son offre de produits avec des composants uniques d’algues qui répondent aux besoins des consommateurs contemporains en termes de durabilité.

Cargill Inc. a lancé en février 2021 un nouveau type de poudre d’algues dérivées d’algues rouges appelées Gracilaria, couramment produites en Europe. WavePure ADG 8250 est le nom du produit, qui fait partie de la série WavePure ADG. En raison de sa capacité à fournir une texture crémeuse et lisse, il est principalement utilisé dans la production de produits laitiers.

En août 2019, la société CP Kelco a augmenté la quantité de gomme gellane qu’elle pouvait produire dans son usine de traitement des algues de l’Oklahoma. L’entreprise espère répondre à la demande croissante d’ingrédients adaptables et polyvalents nécessaires à la gomme gellane dans l’État. L’entreprise vise également à avoir une plus grande opportunité de fournir et d’augmenter sa part de marché dans le secteur de l’alimentation et des boissons.



Principaux segments couverts par le rapport d’enquête sur l’industrie des algues commerciales

Industrie commerciale des algues par type de produit :

Algue rouge

Algue verte

Algue brune

Autres types

Industrie commerciale des algues par forme :

Feuille

Poudre

Flocons

Liquide

Industrie commerciale des algues par application :

Engrais agricoles

Additifs pour l’alimentation animale

Consommation humaine

Produits pharmaceutiques

Cosmétiques et soins personnels

Biocarburants

Bioplastiques

Textiles

Traitement des eaux usées

Hydrocolloïdes

Autres applications



Industrie commerciale des algues par région :

Marché nord-américain

Marché de l’Amérique latine

Marché européen

Marché de l’Asie de l’Est

Marché de l’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique

Le marché du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique (MEA)

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

