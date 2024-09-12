U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2024-2034: Market Set to Triple to $3.32 Billion by 2034, Driven by 5G Expansion and Smart Building Trends

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - A Country Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market was valued at $1.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.11%, reaching $3.32 billion by 2034.

The market thrives due to increasing demand for seamless indoor connectivity, driven by urbanization and smart building trends. Technological advancements in DAS and the expansion of 5G infrastructure are key growth factors. Strategic partnerships, regulatory support, and innovations in scalable solutions shape this dynamic market, which focuses on ensuring robust wireless coverage in diverse indoor environments.

The study conducted defines distributed antenna system (DAS) as a network of spatially separated antennas connected to a common source to provide wireless service within a building or area. It enhances signal strength and coverage in locations where traditional outdoor antennas, such as high-rise buildings, stadiums, airports, and underground facilities, may struggle to penetrate. DAS solutions are crucial for delivering consistent wireless connectivity, especially in densely populated urban environments, and are integral to deploying 5G and other advanced wireless technologies.



The increasing demand for reliable indoor wireless connectivity across various sectors, including commercial buildings, stadiums, hospitals, and airports, drives the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market. With the rapid expansion of 5G networks and the rise of smart buildings, DAS solutions are essential for ensuring consistent coverage in areas where outdoor signals struggle to penetrate. The market is characterized by technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and significant investments in infrastructure, positioning DAS as a critical component of modern wireless communication.



The U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market has a significant industrial impact by enabling enhanced wireless connectivity across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and commercial real estate. As industries increasingly rely on advanced communication technologies, including 5G, DAS ensures consistent signal coverage, improving operational efficiency, safety, and customer experiences. Additionally, integrating DAS in smart buildings and industrial complexes supports the adoption of IoT and automation, making it a key enabler for modern, tech-driven industries and contributing to overall economic growth.

Commercial Buildings Application Segment to Dominate the U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Application)



Commercial buildings are poised to lead the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to their substantial mobile data traffic and high user density. These buildings, including offices and shopping complexes, require robust indoor coverage to support seamless communication and connectivity for tenants and visitors. As 5G networks expand, the demand for efficient DAS solutions in commercial settings will surge. This trend is driven by the need to meet growing data demands and ensure reliable network performance amidst increasing digitalization and connectivity requirements within these bustling environments. Consequently, commercial buildings are anticipated to maintain a dominant position in adopting indoor DAS technologies, leveraging them to enhance operational efficiency and user satisfaction across diverse business and retail spaces.

Carrier to Dominate the U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Business Model)



The carrier business model is poised to dominate the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market by strategically partnering with mobile network operators (MNOs). This model involves designing, installing, and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure to enhance carriers' network coverage and capacity without direct capital investment. It operates through revenue-sharing or fixed fee arrangements, where DAS providers absorb significant capital and operational costs. This partnership allows carriers to expand service reach in challenging environments, such as densely populated areas, leveraging established infrastructure. However, adherence to stringent regulatory standards and ongoing network management is required to meet evolving technological and regulatory demands. Overall, the carrier model facilitates broader service delivery for MNOs while ensuring stable, long-term revenue streams for DAS providers through structured service agreements.

Base Transceiver Stations to Dominate U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Signal Source)



Base transceiver stations are positioned to lead among signal sources in the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to their ability to meet high capacity and extensive coverage requirements within indoor environments. These stations are pivotal in providing robust wireless connectivity in venues with significant user density, such as stadiums, airports, and large office complexes. As the demand for seamless and reliable indoor wireless communication intensifies, especially with the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, base transceiver stations are anticipated to drive substantial revenues in the indoor DAS sector. Their effectiveness in handling large data volumes and supporting multiple users simultaneously underscores their critical role in enhancing user experience and operational efficiency across diverse indoor settings.

Recent Developments in the U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

In February 2024, Corning Incorporated launched the Everon cellular solution, engineered to provide strong and dependable cellular coverage in densely populated indoor spaces. This indoor DAS solution emphasizes ease of deployment and scalability, making it a perfect fit for locations such as stadiums, airports, and office complexes. It is designed to support multiple carriers and technologies, ensuring smooth connectivity for various devices and networks, including 4G and 5G.

Airspan Networks Inc. conducted a local 5G Open RAN trial in Japan in partnership with Cisco, JTOWER, and MKI. The trial integrated Cisco's Private 5G, JTOWER's optical relay DAS, Airspan Networks Inc.'s Open RAN 5G hardware, and MKI's construction expertise. This collaborative effort boosts network efficiency in large buildings and underground areas, promoting sustainable network management by lowering CO2 emissions and energy consumption and reducing costs for enterprises and local governments.

Market Driver: Rising Digitalization in the Healthcare Sector



The rising digitalization in the U.S. healthcare sector is driving growth in the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market, as hospitals and healthcare facilities increasingly rely on robust and reliable wireless communication networks. The demand for seamless connectivity is critical for supporting telemedicine, digital patient records, remote monitoring devices, and other healthcare IoT applications that require uninterrupted data transmission. With the growing use of digital tools and real-time data in patient care, healthcare facilities need advanced in-building wireless infrastructure to ensure continuous coverage. DAS systems are becoming essential for delivering high-quality indoor coverage, especially in large medical facilities where reliable communication is vital for both staff coordination and patient safety. As digital health technologies continue to expand, the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market is poised for significant growth in response to the healthcare sector's increasing connectivity needs.



Market Challenge: Backhaul Routing Challenges in DAS Networks



Backhaul routing presents a significant challenge in U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) networks. Efficient backhaul is essential for carrying data traffic from DAS nodes to the core network, but the complexity of indoor environments often leads to routing difficulties. High-rise buildings, dense materials, and architectural designs can obstruct signal pathways, complicating the installation and performance of backhaul infrastructure.



Moreover, as DAS networks increasingly support higher frequencies, such as 5G, the demand for low-latency and high-capacity backhaul solutions intensifies. Coordinating backhaul for multiple carriers and technologies adds further complexity, often requiring specialized equipment and precise planning. Network operators must carefully manage backhaul traffic to avoid bottlenecks that could degrade performance.



Market Opportunity: Expansion of 5G Infrastructure



The expansion of 5G infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market. As telecom companies accelerate 5G rollouts, the demand for enhanced indoor connectivity will rise, especially in densely populated areas and large indoor spaces where signal penetration can be challenging. Indoor DAS solutions will play a critical role in ensuring the high-speed, low-latency performance that 5G promises, making them integral to successful 5G deployments.



5G's advanced capabilities, such as supporting more connected devices and delivering faster data speeds, require robust indoor network infrastructure. DAS can help bridge coverage gaps within buildings, ensuring that 5G services are accessible and reliable, even in high-rise structures, stadiums, airports, and shopping malls. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on 5G-enabled services, the demand for effective indoor solutions such as DAS will continue to grow.



Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product and innovation strategy for the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market focuses on developing scalable and flexible solutions that support emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT. Key areas include enhancing signal strength, coverage, and reliability in diverse indoor environments such as commercial buildings, stadiums, and hospitals. Companies are investing in R&D to create energy-efficient and cost-effective DAS solutions, leveraging modular designs for easy upgrades. Strategic partnerships with telecom providers and infrastructure companies further drive innovation and deployment, ensuring future-proof connectivity solutions across various industries.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been increasing. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. Companies' strategies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the U.S. indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market analyzed and profiled in the study include indoor DAS providers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

CommScope

Corning

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF)

Airspan

JMA Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

TE Connectivity

RADIOINTEG

SOLiD

ATC TRS V

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1390.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3327.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered United States





1 Market

1.1 U.S. Market: Industry Outlook- Country Overview

1.2 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Current and Future

1.3 Supply Chain Overview

1.4 Research and Development Review

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.7 Market Dynamics: Overview



2 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - Application and Specifications

2.4 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Solution Type)



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Business Model)

3.4 U.S. Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Signal Source)

3.5 Number of Buildings in the U.S. - Specifications

3.6 Number of Buildings in the U.S. (Application Type by Size), Thousand Building Units, 2023



4 Market - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

