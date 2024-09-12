Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic (XPKC) Opens 2024 H.S. Football Season in Michigan

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic (XPKC) drew 8,158 fans for the season-opening, two-day high school football showcase held Aug. 29-30 at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State (MI) University in Detroit.



Founded and organized annually by the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC), the XPKC continued in its 19th year as the premier season-opening high school football showcase in Michigan. Since 2005, the event has focused on providing a bowl game-like atmosphere for the participating teams, school bands, and cheer squads. The DSC has maintained an inclusive approach to team and matchup selection, with more than 100 schools from the Detroit region, Michigan, and neighboring states including Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

“The Detroit Sports Commission is thrilled that more than 8,000 fans attended the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic, which featured exciting high school football, great teams, and top players,” said Marty Dobek, deputy director of the Detroit Sports Commission. “This year, we were proud to showcase girls flag football game for the first time and offer female athletes the opportunity to shine in a bowl game-like atmosphere.”

The Girls Flag Football Showcase on Friday, Aug. 29, featured the Birmingham Groves Falcons and the Genesee Lady Wolves, with Groves emerging victorious, 32-6. Both teams are part of the Michigan Girls Flag Football League, founded by the Detroit Lions.

Following the girls' flag game, a panel discussion was held featuring champions of girls and women in sports, including Erika Wallace, Wayne State University director of athletics; Jesse Siordia, head coach of Siena Heights University Women’s Flag Football; a Siena Heights women’s flag football student-athlete; Traci Rubin, former Detroit Demolition professional women’s football player; and Torrie Robinson, assistant coach of the Detroit Prowl professional women’s football team.

Dobek added, “We thank our valued title sponsor Xenith and our contributing partners DICK’S Sporting Goods, Detroit Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Milk Means More (United Dairy Industry of Michigan), Jimmy Johns, Meijer, Genisys Credit Union, and Michigan Orthopedic Surgeon for helping create a tremendous event and prep football atmosphere that drew fans to Midtown Detroit from Southeast Michigan and beyond, including Ohio.”

XPKC Television-Radio Broadcast and Social Media Engagement

The 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic was streamed live to an extended virtual audience, with 38,946 people watching on YouTube via State Champs! Network’s Gametime Live and another 27,000 on Local 4+. The XPKC was also broadcast live on WJR-AM 760 and streamed on the Sportcaster student radio network. Social media stories and posts leading up to and during the event resulted in nearly 500,000 impressions and engagement from more than 5,300 fans across the XPKC Facebook, Instagram, and X platforms.

XPKC in the Community

Building on the momentum created by the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Sports Commission and the nonprofit organization GENYOUth partnered to create equitable opportunities for physical activity and sports among Detroit youth, with a focus on increasing girls’ participation. At halftime of the De La Salle vs. Davison XPKC game on Aug. 29, DICK’S Sporting Goods presented a $20,000 grant to GENYOUth to help expand NFL FLAG programs to more than 130 Michigan middle schools.

Funds raised for the GENYOUth initiative will help provide NFL FLAG-In-School kits to all middle schools in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties this fall. This initiative supports the DSC’s broader goal of fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for girls in sports.

Approaching a Milestone Year

In its 19th year, the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic marked 12 years in Midtown Detroit at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field, following the event’s early years at Eastern Michigan University’s Rynearson Stadium. The 2012 XPKC matchups at WSU were the first games played under the lights at the stadium. The 2025 XPKC will mark the 20th anniversary of the event, and the Detroit Sports Commission is planning special activities to commemorate the history of the event.

