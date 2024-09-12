Orderly Network Shines at Korea Blockchain Week with Key Insights and Innovative Solutions





NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly Network, a pioneering cloud liquidity infrastructure provider, has wrapped up a successful Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), held from September 1-7 in Seoul. The company's presence at this premier blockchain event was marked by a series of engagements, including panel discussions, roundtable events, and a keynote from Co-Founder Ran Yi.



Hosted in the South Korean capital since 2018, the annual KBW brings together blockchain communities and web3 leaders from around the globe. Co-hosted by Hashed and FACTBLOCK, Korea Blockchain Week has become an industry highlight that allows blockchain’s movers, shakers, and innovators to meet, mingle, and exchange ideas.

At KBW 2024, Orderly Network maintained a busy schedule, featuring Co-Founder Ran Yi's participation in multiple events alongside his keynote presentation. On September 2, Ran took part in Asia's Superchain Pioneers In Seoul, where he shared the inspirations behind Orderly's foundation and its mission to bring a centralized exchange experience to DeFi.

During the course of a 30-minute presentation, Ran elaborated on the challenges facing DeFi, including fragmented liquidity, high fees, and suboptimal UX. He outlined Orderly’s approach to addressing these issues through innovations such as unifying cross-chain liquidity and developing a gasless order book for perps swaps.

Following up on his well-received keynote, Ran made two more appearances at Korea Blockchain Week. He participated in an Institutional DeFi panel discussion on September 4, followed by a guest appearance at the Infra & Security Round Table at MKGA, the web3 summit that unites VCs, builders, and KOLs from Asia and the West.

Throughout the week, Ran engaged in wide-ranging discussions on the health and future of the DeFi landscape, blockchain security, and strategies for improving on-chain liquidity. He also leveraged the opportunity to advocate for Orderly’s developing solutions, emphasizing the company’s efforts to enhance self-custody, cross-chain interoperability, unified liquidity, and refined UX.



About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a cloud liquidity infrastructure designed to revolutionize web3 trading. Built on omnichain architecture, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that’s open to all, Orderly empowers traders and developers alike.

Learn more at orderly.network



For PR enquiries related to this release, please contact pr@orderly.network

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1b5529b-a8ea-492c-948b-edfb3557e34c