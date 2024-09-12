WellRithms Hosts Webinar on Risk Management Solutions to Combat High-Cost Medical Claims

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms, the industry leading payment integrity firm, today announces that it will host a complimentary webinar, “Stem the Rise of High-Cost Medical Claims: Key Tips,” October 9, 2024, 2pm EST. The event will introduce the innovative, first-to-market captive solutions designed to protect plan sponsors from the financial impact of medical overbilling, as well as the leading advances in medical bill review and repricing.

Co-hosts Anna Quarum, president, WellRithms and Kari Niblack, JD, president, Blackwell Captive Solutions offer a comprehensive look into strategies that protect self-insured employers from escalating healthcare costs, providing guidance on effectively managing and reducing high-cost claims through WellRithms’ unique cost-based repricing methodologies and the advanced application of captive insurance models.

“With the percentage of self-insured employers facing million-dollar claims rising sharply, the need for advanced risk management strategies has never been more critical,” says Quarum. “WellRithms’ expertise in accurate and defensible medical bill review, coupled with groundbreaking stop-loss captive solutions, offer a robust defense against the unsustainable financial burden these claims impose. Our approach integrates sophisticated bill review processes with innovative captive strategies, providing a safety net for employers facing the threat of illegitimate overbilling.”

Attendees will learn about the latest advances in AI-driven itemized bill review and the critical role of defensible repricing in mitigating risk. This session is designed to empower brokers, plan sponsors and self-insured employers with actionable strategies that can save millions in healthcare costs annually.

An expert in captive strategies, John Capasso, Chairman and CEO of Captive Planning Associates LLC, observes, “WellRithms reimbursement methodology for reducing claims and claims exposure provides stop-loss underwriters with proven data points that enable them to offer preferential rates to WellRithms customers – that can be substantially below the industry average.”

Blackwell President Niblack adds, “High-cost medical claims can devastate the financial health of self-insured plans and companies must adopt proactive risk management strategies to safeguard their fiscal well-being. This webinar will explore how our first-to-market captive solutions, in partnership with WellRithms, can help employers navigate the complex landscape of high-cost claims and protect their financial interests.”

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying Field™ between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers’ compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield Indemnification™, backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit www.wellrithms.com.