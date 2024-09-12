DTE Energy installs nearly 1,000 free air conditioner units to those in need across metro Detroit as summer temperatures soar

Detroit, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures climbed to more than 90 degrees across southeast Michigan in June, Eva Thompson stood in disbelief as she watched her new, free central air conditioning (AC) unit being installed at her home in Detroit. The foster mother of three was one of nearly 1,000 income-qualified customers who received a free AC unit through the DTE Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (EEA).

“I thought the mailer I received was too good to be true, until I called DTE who verified my info and scheduled to have someone check out my home a few days later,” said Thompson. “The process moved so fast – my central air was installed about two weeks after that and I also received a new refrigerator. I’m forever grateful.”

DTE’s EEA AC installation initiative is part of an ongoing effort to support low-income customers and vulnerable populations, especially during the hot summer months when the demand for cooling can be both a health necessity and financial burden. As a part of the initiative, customers may also receive additional assistance including weatherization, appliances and insulation to ensure their homes meet health and safety standards.

“An essential part of our EEA program is applying the whole-home approach to delivering energy-efficient products and services to our customers,” said Carmen Welch, director of energy efficiency, DTE Energy. “By establishing a pipeline to implement these measures in customers’ homes, the program is tackling the necessary home energy needs for our customers who need it the most.”

DTE’s EEA program invests more than $50M annually to assist customers in improving their home comfort through energy-efficient upgrades. Serving more than 50,000 customers since its inception, EEA partners with more than 32 community action agencies and non-profit organizations embedded in the community to identify customers most in need.

“Since becoming the Chairwoman of the House Energy Committee, I have been working with DTE on programs that support our vulnerable populations,” said Helena Scott, Michigan State Rep. “This initiative is an example of some of the benefits that DTE’s Energy Efficiency Assistance program offers, providing air conditioners and other health and safety upgrades for low-income customers. I look forward to continuing to work with DTE to expand this important initiative and other programs that assist our most economically challenged communities."

In addition to the new central air unit, AC cage and refrigerator, Thompson has been placed into the EEA’s Health and Safety initiative, where she may qualify for additional home improvements such as roof repair and insulation.

“You work hard for years to get the necessities and it never seems like enough. I’m very thankful to DTE for their help and making this process as smooth as possible,” said Thompson.

DTE is ranked a Top 5 Utility by the American Counsel for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) for its leadership in energy equity and designing energy efficiency programs that support underserved communities.

This EEA initiative has reached its capacity for the season, however there are additional opportunities for customers to receive assistance. For more information about the EEA program and customer eligibility, visit dteenergy.com/eeassistance. To learn more about DTE’s energy-saving programs, visit dteenergy.com/saveenergy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan.

