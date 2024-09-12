Online Grocery Retailers in the UK - 2024 Industry Research Report

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery Retailers in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2022-23, Online Grocery Retailers' revenue is expected to swell at a compound annual rate of 12%. The popularity of online shopping, longer working hours and a shift in consumer lifestyles have incited growth. Online food ordering activity exploded at the start of the pandemic and delivery has remained a permanent fixture in the food sphere with large existing supermarkets like Tesco ramping up online offerings.
As consumer expectations change, on-demand grocery delivery has become particularly popular. Companies in the industry sell grocery items online. Industry participants are either online-only retailers or bricks-and-mortar stores with an online presence. Online sales of beer, spirits and wine are excluded from the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Tesco plc
- Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd
- Ocado Retail Ltd
- Asda Stores Limited
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
