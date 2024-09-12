TAB Bank Backs Dirty Dough’s Sweet Success with $2 Million Working Capital Facility

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has announced the closing of a $2 million working capital facility for Dirty Dough , a rapidly expanding gourmet cookie company based in Lindon, Utah. The financing will provide Dirty Dough with the ingredients to support its continued growth and nationwide expansion.



“Dirty Dough has quickly become a major player in the gourmet cookie industry, and we are thrilled to collaborate with this dynamic brand,” said Tyler Heap, President of TAB Bank. “We look forward to supporting their future success by providing the financial resources to drive their expansion strategies.”

Dirty Dough was founded in 2018 by a college student at Arizona State University, who began selling cookies from his apartment. The concept quickly gained traction, leading to the opening of a brick-and-mortar store. In March 2020, Bennett Maxwell, who fell in love with the cookies and the unique brand, purchased the company and began franchising in 2021. Since then, Dirty Dough has expanded to more than 90 stores, with many more locations planned or under contract.

“We are really excited to work with TAB Bank,” stated Bennett Maxwell, Chairperson of Dirty Dough. “Their competitive pricing and flexible financing options make them the perfect partner. We have confidence that TAB can scale with us at every growth stage.”

About TAB Bank

