European Real Estate Investors Directory 2024, Featuring 1,200 Largest Companies Across Europe

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe.

Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus), link to purchase profile and assets under management if available, contact details, management board, etc.

These investor types are included in the list:

Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds

Foundations

These property types are purchased:

Residential real estate

Office properties

Retail real estate

Logistics real estate

Light industrial real estate

Hotel real estate

Data center

Parking garages

Nursing homes

Investors in the list are interested in:

Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals

Debt investments

Included columns in the directory

Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.)

Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

Database of European property investment firms

The team observes and analyses the European real estate market to offer this unique product: a database of the top 1200 real estate investors in the European market. The overview helps clients to sell properties and attract new customers. By purchasing this list you will get a unique and comprehensive list of the most important real estate buyers.

Players from Germany, Europe and the rest of the world

As part of the research for the list, we analyse all real estate transactions in Europe: who buys which properties in which asset classes? Where are these investors still active? Thus, the list contains mainly investors from Germany and neighbouring countries, but also, for example, real estate buyers from Asia, the Middle East or the USA. American investors, for example, are particularly active in Spain and the UK. Investors from Northern Europe often have their focus on the Scandinavian region. Interestingly, many South African investors specialise in the Eastern European market (Serbia, Poland, Croatia, etc.). The listed investors come from all over the world, but have one thing in common: they actively buy real estate in Europe.

The list contains the most important data points

Once you have downloaded our list as an Excel file, a treasure trove of data opens up to you, helping you to find the right buyers for your properties or suitable new customers in Europe. Basically, each entry contains the company name, the website URL and contact details such as the corresponding e-mail and postal address. The additional data helps to identify the right investors. Therefore, the asset classes in which investments are made are listed. Further columns help to define the exact geographical focus (which countries, which regions).

Identification: Property buyers, New customers, Analyse markets

Customers use these lists for three major areas: finding suitable prospects, acquiring new customers and detailed market analysis and research. Through a lot of data points, we enable our clients to identify and approach the optimal potential buyers for properties throughout Europe. In addition, our list is ideally suited for identifying and approaching potential new customers: the listed companies are Europe's largest real estate owners and therefore exciting "leads". In addition, our list helps to identify the most important players in the respective markets and to conduct a sound market research.

Where are they located?

Real estate investment firms from Europe can be found in several countries. Many investors have their headquarters in the UK, Northern Europe, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Benelux, France and Spain. But, of course, every country in Europe has its own national real estate investors. The extensive list covers more than 1200 investors that are active in Europe. Also many investors from the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Canada are active in Europe - and thereby part of the list.

Different asset classes

The more than 1,200 real estate investors buy properties from all available asset classes. The most popular asset classes are residential and office properties. The properties purchased range from residential portfolios to individual apartment buildings and from skyscrapers to small office buildings in B locations. Another popular asset class is hotels. Here again, the investment spectrum ranges from 5-star hotels in prime locations to small boutique hotels. Other up-coming asset classes in the focus of European investors are healthcare properties such as nursing homes and medical centres, logistics properties and light industrial properties.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvegsg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.