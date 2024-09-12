Asian Beauty Consumer'' Shopping Events, Holidays and Travel Occasion-based Purchases Trends Study

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shopping Events, Holidays and Travel: Asian Beauty Shoppers' Occasion-based Purchases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Shopping Events, Holidays and Travel: Asian Beauty Shoppers' Occasion-based Purchases global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
Beauty and personal care is a highly seasonal industry. In Asia Pacific, over 30% of 2023's online sales were generated in Q4, as consumers strategically wait for special prices during shopping events, holidays and travel. However, with intensified e-commerce competition, discounts have become commonplace.
It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Product coverage:
- Baby and Child-specific Products
- Bath and Shower
- Colour Cosmetics
- Deodorants
- Depilatories
- Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care
- Fragrances
- Hair Care
- Mass Beauty and Personal Care
- Men's Grooming
- Oral Care
- Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes
- Premium Beauty and Personal Care
- Prestige Beauty and Personal Care
- Skin Care
- Sun Care
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wsn8s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.