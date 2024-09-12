Carbon Nanotubes Global Markets and Technologies Report 2024: CNTs Expand Textiles' Functionality, CNT Innovation in Polyurethane Rollers and Expansion of CNTs in Breathing Apparatus

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes Global Markets and Technologies 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are gaining traction in the pharma industry due to their surface functionalization, adsorption properties, stability, and nanoscale channel structure, which can easily penetrate cell membranes. These physicochemical attributes make them ideal for encasing and delivering therapeutic chemicals to target body locations.

Carbon nanotubes are generally classified into either single-walled carbon nanotubes or multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The former comprises a single layer of graphene rolled into a tube, while the latter consists of nested single-wall carbon nanotubes. Although SWCNTs' and MWCNTs' diameters are usually between 1 and 2 nm and 2 and 100 nm, respectively, their lengths can approach the micrometer range. MWCNTs are preferred in mechanical applications, whereas SWCNTs are ideally suited for sensors and electronic devices. CNTs possess a large aspect ratio and are 100 times stronger than steel at one-sixth the weight, making them an excellent filler material. Both variants can be used as composites in windmills, aircraft and automotive components. (Solorio-Rodriguez et al., 2023).

Carbon nanotubes hold immense potential to replace silicon in electronic devices due to superior conductivity and smaller size, thus revolutionizing the electronics industry. They offer new functionalities; for example, CNTs can significantly enhance silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries, making them more resilient and able to withstand cracking during charge/discharge cycles.

In 2024, NoPo Nanotechnologies, an India-based startup, is expanding its production capacities of SWCNTs to service global battery manufacturers and supply CNTs to chipmakers in Taiwan and Japan.

Report Scope

This report examines the global markets and technologies for carbon nanotubes (CNTs). In this report, the global carbon nanotubes market is analyzed by type (single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes [MWCNT]), technology (chemical vapor deposition (CVD), arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide, laser ablation, and others [electrolysis, ball milling, diffusion flame synthesis, etc.]), end user (transportation; energy and storage; electronics and semiconductors; chemical, materials and polymers; medical) and region.

The Report Includes

45 data tables and 49 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets and technology for carbon nanotubes

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the carbon nanotube market, with market share analysis by type, technology, end user and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Discussion of environmental concerns related to CNTs and insights into key regulators in the carbon nanotubes industry

Coverage of advancements in the medical sector and information on recent innovations in the space industry incorporating carbon nanotubes

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of leading companies, including LG Chem, Arkema, Cabot, Birla Carbon and Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Technology Background

Properties of CNTs

Purification of CNTs

Value Chain Analysis

Key Regulations in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advances in the Medical Sector Rising Demand for CNTs in the Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Rapid Integration of CNTs in Energy Storage and Conversion Growing Usage of CNTs in Electric Vehicles

Market Restraints Potential Health Risks Regulatory Obstacles in Clinical Translation Environmental Concerns Related to CNTs High Production Costs of CNTs

Market Opportunities CNTs Expand Textiles' Functionality CNT Innovation in Polyurethane Rollers Expansion of CNTs in Breathing Apparatus Growing Potential of CNTs in Enhancing Safety of Composite Pipes for Oil & Gas and Chemical Sites



Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technologies

Recent Innovations in the Space Industry Incorporating Carbon Nanotubes

Stray Light Absorption

Lighter-Weight Coax Cables for the Aerospace Industry

Radiation Shields

Thermal Gaskets for Cooling Electronics

Key Developments

Biomass-derived Carbon Nanotubes

3D-Printed Composite Material

Floating Catalyst Chemical Vapor Deposition (FCCVD)

Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)

Water-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (WA-CVD)

Microwave-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (MWCVD)

Aerosol-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (AACVD)

Hydrothermal Method

Sonochemical Method

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis by Technology Chemical Vapor Deposition Arc Discharge High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Laser Ablation

Market Analysis by End User Transportation Energy and Storage Electronics and Semiconductors Chemical, Materials and Polymers Medical

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Top Players Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7: Sustainability in the Carbon Nanotubes Market: An ESG Perspective

Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry

Social & Ethical Impacts of Carbon Nanotubes

ESG Practices in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Carbon Nanotubes Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Companies Profiled

ANP Corp.

Arkema

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corp.

Canatu

Chasm

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

NANO-C

Nanografi Nano Technology

Novarials Corp.

Ocsial

Raymor Industries Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8s0d8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment