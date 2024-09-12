Carbon Nanotubes Global Markets and Technologies Report 2024: CNTs Expand Textiles' Functionality, CNT Innovation in Polyurethane Rollers and Expansion of CNTs in Breathing Apparatus

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes Global Markets and Technologies 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are gaining traction in the pharma industry due to their surface functionalization, adsorption properties, stability, and nanoscale channel structure, which can easily penetrate cell membranes. These physicochemical attributes make them ideal for encasing and delivering therapeutic chemicals to target body locations.
Carbon nanotubes are generally classified into either single-walled carbon nanotubes or multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The former comprises a single layer of graphene rolled into a tube, while the latter consists of nested single-wall carbon nanotubes. Although SWCNTs' and MWCNTs' diameters are usually between 1 and 2 nm and 2 and 100 nm, respectively, their lengths can approach the micrometer range. MWCNTs are preferred in mechanical applications, whereas SWCNTs are ideally suited for sensors and electronic devices. CNTs possess a large aspect ratio and are 100 times stronger than steel at one-sixth the weight, making them an excellent filler material. Both variants can be used as composites in windmills, aircraft and automotive components. (Solorio-Rodriguez et al., 2023).
Carbon nanotubes hold immense potential to replace silicon in electronic devices due to superior conductivity and smaller size, thus revolutionizing the electronics industry. They offer new functionalities; for example, CNTs can significantly enhance silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries, making them more resilient and able to withstand cracking during charge/discharge cycles.
In 2024, NoPo Nanotechnologies, an India-based startup, is expanding its production capacities of SWCNTs to service global battery manufacturers and supply CNTs to chipmakers in Taiwan and Japan.
Report Scope
This report examines the global markets and technologies for carbon nanotubes (CNTs). In this report, the global carbon nanotubes market is analyzed by type (single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes [MWCNT]), technology (chemical vapor deposition (CVD), arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide, laser ablation, and others [electrolysis, ball milling, diffusion flame synthesis, etc.]), end user (transportation; energy and storage; electronics and semiconductors; chemical, materials and polymers; medical) and region.
The Report Includes
- 45 data tables and 49 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets and technology for carbon nanotubes
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the carbon nanotube market, with market share analysis by type, technology, end user and region
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Discussion of environmental concerns related to CNTs and insights into key regulators in the carbon nanotubes industry
- Coverage of advancements in the medical sector and information on recent innovations in the space industry incorporating carbon nanotubes
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of leading companies, including LG Chem, Arkema, Cabot, Birla Carbon and Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Technology Background
- Properties of CNTs
- Purification of CNTs
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Regulations in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Advances in the Medical Sector
- Rising Demand for CNTs in the Electronics and Semiconductors Industry
- Rapid Integration of CNTs in Energy Storage and Conversion
- Growing Usage of CNTs in Electric Vehicles
- Market Restraints
- Potential Health Risks
- Regulatory Obstacles in Clinical Translation
- Environmental Concerns Related to CNTs
- High Production Costs of CNTs
- Market Opportunities
- CNTs Expand Textiles' Functionality
- CNT Innovation in Polyurethane Rollers
- Expansion of CNTs in Breathing Apparatus
- Growing Potential of CNTs in Enhancing Safety of Composite Pipes for Oil & Gas and Chemical Sites
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies
- Recent Innovations in the Space Industry Incorporating Carbon Nanotubes
- Stray Light Absorption
- Lighter-Weight Coax Cables for the Aerospace Industry
- Radiation Shields
- Thermal Gaskets for Cooling Electronics
- Key Developments
- Biomass-derived Carbon Nanotubes
- 3D-Printed Composite Material
- Floating Catalyst Chemical Vapor Deposition (FCCVD)
- Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)
- Water-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (WA-CVD)
- Microwave-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (MWCVD)
- Aerosol-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (AACVD)
- Hydrothermal Method
- Sonochemical Method
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Arc Discharge
- High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Laser Ablation
- Market Analysis by End User
- Transportation
- Energy and Storage
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Chemical, Materials and Polymers
- Medical
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7: Sustainability in the Carbon Nanotubes Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry
- Social & Ethical Impacts of Carbon Nanotubes
- ESG Practices in the Carbon Nanotubes Industry
- Current Status of ESG in the Carbon Nanotubes Market
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Companies Profiled
- ANP Corp.
- Arkema
- Birla Carbon
- Cabot Corp.
- Canatu
- Chasm
- Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd.
- Kumho Petrochemical
- LG Chem
- NANO-C
- Nanografi Nano Technology
- Novarials Corp.
- Ocsial
- Raymor Industries Inc.
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd
