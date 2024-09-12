South Africa City Review 2024: Economy, Consumer Lifestyles, Housing and Transport - Johannesburg Remains the Most Economically Vibrant City

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Cities Review" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa City Review provide localised city information in terms of economy, consumer lifestyles, housing and transport and city environment and offer valuable insights for strategic planning.

Johannesburg remains the most economically vibrant South African city in terms of having the largest population size, consumer expenditure and disposable income. Cape Town emerged as the most digitally connected in terms of internet connectivity, while consumers in Port Elizabeth struggled with high unemployment. In the longer run, South Africa's cities are set to face burdens on infrastructure and transport, due to large and increasing populations and the results of rapid urbanisation.



Key Topics Covered:



HEADLINES



URBAN CONSUMER

Johannesburg remains the most attractive city for internal migrants

Cape Town and Pretoria lead in digital connectivity

CONSUMER FINANCE

Incomes to rise in Johannesburg supported by prevalence of higher-value-added sectors

Elevated inflation in Johannesburg continues to restrict consumer purchasing power

ECONOMY

Johannesburg to remain the largest contributor to South Africa's economy by 2028

Traffic congestion is a growing concern for cities in South Africa

CITY SCORECARD

Summary 1 City Scorecard by Pillar 2023

POPULATION

Summary 2 City Scorecard in Population Pillar 2023

CHART 1 Population in 2023 and Population Period Growth 2023-2028

CHART 2 Population by Age by City 2023

CHART 3 Average Household Size by City 2023

CHART 4 Population Density and Net Migration 2023

CONSUMER EXPENDITURE

Summary 3 City Scorecard in Consumer Expenditure Pillar 2023

CHART 5 Total Consumer Expenditure in South Africa by City 2023

CHART 6 Consumer Expenditure per Capita 2023 and Consumer Expenditure Period Growth 2023-2028

CHART 7 City Affordability, Consumer Expenditure on Housing and Transportation 2023

CHART 8 Discretionary vs Necessity Consumer Expenditure 2023

DIGITAL CONSUMER

Summary 4 City Scorecard in Digital Consumer Pillar 2023

CHART 9 Share of Households with Internet and Broadband Internet Access 2023

CHART 10 Possession of Digital Devices by City 2023

INCOME AND WEALTH

Summary 5 City Scorecard in Wealth Pillar 2023

CHART 11 Disposable Income per Capita 2023 and Disposable Income Period Growth 2023-2028

CHART 12 Share of Households by Disposable Income Band 2023

CHART 13 Number of Households with Disposable Income Over USD150,000 2023 and Period Growth 2023-2028

CHART 14 Household Possession of Kitchen Durables by City 2023

CHART 15 Household Possession of Entertainment Electronics by City 2023

CHART 16 Household Possession of Other Durables by City 2023

CHART 17 Number of Passenger Cars and Motorcycles per Household 2023

CHART 18 Possession of Transport Vehicles by City 2023

Summary 6 City Scorecard in Economy Pillar 2023

CHART 19 GDP per Capita in 2023 and Real GDP Growth by City 2023-2028

LABOUR

Summary 7 City Scorecard in Labour Pillar 2023

CHART 20 Economically Active Population in 2023 and Employed Population Period Growth by City 2018-2023

CHART 21 Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment by City 2023

CHART 22 Labour Productivity Value 2023 and Productivity Period Growth by City 2018-2023

