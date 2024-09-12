Saudi Arabia Dairy Products and Alternatives (Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy) Market Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products and Alternatives in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for dairy products and alternatives in Saudi Arabia is expected to see an improved performance in total volume terms in 2024. This will be supported by easing inflation and an increase in the rate of employment, which together will have a positive impact on household spending. Increased employment is a cornerstone of the government's Vision 2030 programme, the aim of which is to create jobs in various non-oil sectors, in order to fuel growth in the economy.



In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Dairy products and alternatives in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive landscape

Channel developments

What next for dairy products and alternatives?

MARKET DATA

Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2021-2024

Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Distribution of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DISCLAIMER



SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

BABY FOOD IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Declining birth rate stifles sales volumes, but market shows signs of stabilisation in 2024

Government initiatives to regulate use of baby milk formula hinder consumption

Government efforts to promote breastfeeding and workforce dynamics impact milk formula market

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery anticipated over the forecast period, with Nestle leading the way

Rising levels of health consciousness will continue to impact baby food

Expansion of discounters and e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Growing-Up Milk Formula by Age: % Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

BUTTER AND SPREADS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Improved performance for butter and spreads, following struggles of 2022 and 2023

Focus on health and wellness impacts sales of butter and spreads

Almarai retains its lead, thanks to its diverse and high quality product range

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bright future for butter and spreads

Rising health awareness will continue to influence consumer choices

Private label will grow in importance

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CHEESE IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Cheese market sees healthy growth

Shift towards healthier cheese types

Soft cheese grows in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice will lead cheese recovery

Shift towards, healthier and more premium products

Private label is expected to grow

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Spreadable Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Sales of Soft Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Sales of Hard Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DRINKING MILK PRODUCTS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Robust growth for drinking milk products

Health and wellness trends shape consumer preferences, as protein-enriched milk gains popularity

Noug enters the market with packaged camel milk

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued healthy growth or drinking milk products

Opportunity for premium milk products, including organic and goat milk offerings

Export opportunities lie ahead

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

YOGHURT AND SOUR MILK PRODUCTS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages drive significant growth

Rising levels of health consciousness fuel growth in plain yoghurt

Growing demand for Greek and high-protein yoghurt

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players will engage in fierce competition with focus on health benefits

Almarai will retain its lead, thanks to a high degree of customer loyalty and a strong track record of innovation

Opportunities exist for discounters

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

OTHER DAIRY IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Cream drives growth in other dairy in 2024

Health and wellness trend impacts wide range of other dairy products

Discounters begin to gain traction in 2024

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Saudi market offers much growth potential for other dairy products

Rising focus on health and wellness

Flavoured fromage frais and quark represents growth opportunity

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

PLANT-BASED DAIRY IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Plant-based dairy gains further traction

Growing young and expat populations drive growth

Alpro remains leader in plant-based milk

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Plant-based dairy offers promising market potential

Retailers will play key role in supporting growth

Opportunity for plant-based yoghurt and cheese

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Other Plant-Based Milk by Type: % Value 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Plant-Based Dairy by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

