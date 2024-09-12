Saudi Arabia Dairy Products and Alternatives (Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy) Market Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products and Alternatives in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Dairy Products and Alternatives in Saudi Arabia report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere.
The market for dairy products and alternatives in Saudi Arabia is expected to see an improved performance in total volume terms in 2024. This will be supported by easing inflation and an increase in the rate of employment, which together will have a positive impact on household spending. Increased employment is a cornerstone of the government's Vision 2030 programme, the aim of which is to create jobs in various non-oil sectors, in order to fuel growth in the economy.
In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Dairy products and alternatives in 2024: The big picture
- Key trends in 2024
- Competitive landscape
- Channel developments
- What next for dairy products and alternatives?
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2021-2024
- Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Distribution of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
- Summary 1 Research Sources
BABY FOOD IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Declining birth rate stifles sales volumes, but market shows signs of stabilisation in 2024
- Government initiatives to regulate use of baby milk formula hinder consumption
- Government efforts to promote breastfeeding and workforce dynamics impact milk formula market
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Recovery anticipated over the forecast period, with Nestle leading the way
- Rising levels of health consciousness will continue to impact baby food
- Expansion of discounters and e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Growing-Up Milk Formula by Age: % Value 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
BUTTER AND SPREADS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Improved performance for butter and spreads, following struggles of 2022 and 2023
- Focus on health and wellness impacts sales of butter and spreads
- Almarai retains its lead, thanks to its diverse and high quality product range
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Bright future for butter and spreads
- Rising health awareness will continue to influence consumer choices
- Private label will grow in importance
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CHEESE IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cheese market sees healthy growth
- Shift towards healthier cheese types
- Soft cheese grows in popularity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Foodservice will lead cheese recovery
- Shift towards, healthier and more premium products
- Private label is expected to grow
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Spreadable Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Soft Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Hard Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DRINKING MILK PRODUCTS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Robust growth for drinking milk products
- Health and wellness trends shape consumer preferences, as protein-enriched milk gains popularity
- Noug enters the market with packaged camel milk
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Continued healthy growth or drinking milk products
- Opportunity for premium milk products, including organic and goat milk offerings
- Export opportunities lie ahead
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
YOGHURT AND SOUR MILK PRODUCTS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages drive significant growth
- Rising levels of health consciousness fuel growth in plain yoghurt
- Growing demand for Greek and high-protein yoghurt
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Players will engage in fierce competition with focus on health benefits
- Almarai will retain its lead, thanks to a high degree of customer loyalty and a strong track record of innovation
- Opportunities exist for discounters
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
OTHER DAIRY IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cream drives growth in other dairy in 2024
- Health and wellness trend impacts wide range of other dairy products
- Discounters begin to gain traction in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Saudi market offers much growth potential for other dairy products
- Rising focus on health and wellness
- Flavoured fromage frais and quark represents growth opportunity
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
PLANT-BASED DAIRY IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Plant-based dairy gains further traction
- Growing young and expat populations drive growth
- Alpro remains leader in plant-based milk
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Plant-based dairy offers promising market potential
- Retailers will play key role in supporting growth
- Opportunity for plant-based yoghurt and cheese
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Other Plant-Based Milk by Type: % Value 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Plant-Based Dairy by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
