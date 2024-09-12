Future Outlook of Global Fixed Broadband Chipmakers, Airoha, Broadcom, Maxlinear, and Realtek

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Development and Future Outlook of Global Fixed Broadband Chipmakers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the financial performance of several chipmakers, namely Airoha, Broadcom, Maxlinear, and Realtek. It explores key industry trends observed as of the second quarter of 2024 and offers insights into the future outlook of the global fixed broadband market.



In 2023, the unfavorable macroeconomic environment and delayed network upgrades by broadband service providers led to persistent inventory issues, resulting in declining annual revenues for major fixed broadband chipmakers. However, in 2024, with significant improvements in inventory and the release of order signals from some key telecom operators, several chipmakers saw improved revenues in the first quarter. The overall fixed broadband equipment market is anticipated to stabilize and resume growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Financial performance Analysis

1.1 Revenue Performance Warms Up as Inventory Pressure Eases

1.2 The Fixed Network Bidding Market Fails to Meet Expectation in 2023, Causing Revenue Decline



2.Industry trends observation

2.1 Infrastructure Heating Up in the US, UK, and China While Emerging Markets Embracing New Demands

2.2 Branded Equipment Manufacturers Struggling While Two Major US Chipmakers Taking Different Product Strategies



3. The Analyst's Perspective



Companies Featured

Airoha

AT&T

BlackRock

Broadcom

Casa Systems

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Comcast

Commscope

Etisalat

HiSilicon

HKT

Huawei

Intrepid Networks

Jio Reliance

Lumine Group

Maxlinear

Ooredoo

OptiCore Technologies

Qualcomm

Realtek

Sanechips

Tillman FiberCo

T-Mobile

Vantiva

Vecima Networks

ZTE

