Global Sleeve Label Market Anticipated to Transform the Packaging Industry

Sleeve labeling has emerged as a versatile and decorative technology, revolutionizing packaging aesthetics across various industries. Its adaptability to different container shapes and sizes makes it an ideal choice for brands seeking dynamic visual appeal.

It presents a sustainable alternative to traditional labeling methods by eliminating the need for adhesives reducing its environmental impact. This eco-friendly characteristic aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

As the market continues to evolve, sleeve technology remains at the forefront of innovation and it meets the diverse labeling needs of modern businesses.

Sleeve labeling technologies are distinguished from other labeling formats by their ability to provide a full 360, head to toe presentation of graphics and data on a wide variety of complex container geometries. Within the overall sleeve label format, the technologies differ in their abilities to accommodate contoured containers and the degree that they can meet a head-to-toe requirement.

Associated with the increase in the use of plastics for packaging, such labels offer packaging technologists, designers, and brand managers high quality aesthetics supporting brand image and recognition.

Sleeve label formats covered in the report are:

Heat Shrink Sleeve

Stretch Sleeve

ROSOTMD Shrink Sleeve

RFS MD Shrink Sleeve

This new edition includes additional information on crystallizable PET (cPET).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1 Global Label Market

3.2 Global Sleeve Label Technologies & Markets

4. Sleeve Labels

4.1 Sleeve Label Categories

4.1.1 Heat Shrink TD Sleeve Labels

4.1.2 Stretch Sleeve Labels

4.1.3 ROSOT and RFS MD Sleeve Labels

4.2 Sleeve Label Markets

4.3 Sleeve Label Market Structures

4.4 Sleeve Label Market Value Chain

4.5 Sleeve Label Market Segmentation

4.5.1 Application Technology

Heat Shrink TD Sleeve

Stretch Sleeve

ROSOT MD Sleeve

RFS MD Sleeve

4.5.2 Application Category

4.5.3 End Use Markets

Food

Beverage

Health & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Household Chemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Other

4.5.4 Materials

PVC

PET/PET-G

OPS

PP

PP/PO

PE

Others

4.6 Global Sleeve Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

4.7 Market Summary

5. European Sleeve Label Market

5.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

5.1.1 European Sleeve Label Market - Market Structure

5.1.2 European Sleeve Label Market - Value Chain

5.2 European Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

5.3 Trends & Forecasts

5.4 Market Summary

6. North American Sleeve Label Market

6.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

6.2 North American Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

6.3 Trends & Forecasts

6.4 Market Summary

7. Asian Sleeve Label Market

7.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

7.2 Asian Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

7.3 Trends & Forecasts

7.4 Market Summary

8. South American Sleeve Label Market

8.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

8.2 South American Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

8.3 Trends & Forecasts

8.4 Market Summary

9. African & Middle East Sleeve Label Market

9.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

9.2 AME Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

9.3 Trends & Forecasts

9.4 Market Summary

10. Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends

10.1 Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends, Materials

10.2 Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends, Printing

11. The Future For Sleeve Labels

11.1. Sustainability and Environmental Challenges

11.2. Competitive Technologies

11.3. Growth Forecasts

12. Directory

12.1 Printers

12.2 Labeling Machines

12.3 Films/Inks/Resins

