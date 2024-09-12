Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: AI Technology's Huge Impact Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media was valued at an estimated US$2.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the AI in social media market is driven by several factors, reflecting the evolving needs and technological advancements within the industry. One significant driver is the increasing volume of data generated by social media users, necessitating advanced AI algorithms to analyze and leverage this data effectively. The rising demand for personalized user experiences and targeted advertising also propels the adoption of AI technologies. Additionally, the need for efficient and scalable content moderation solutions to manage the vast amounts of user-generated content is a crucial factor.



The proliferation of social media platforms and the competitive landscape push companies to continuously innovate and integrate AI to enhance their services. Furthermore, advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies enable more sophisticated AI applications, driving their adoption in social media. Lastly, the increasing concerns about privacy and security, coupled with regulatory pressures, compel social media companies to utilize AI for robust content and user management solutions, ensuring compliance and maintaining user trust. These factors collectively drive the rapid growth and integration of AI in the social media sector.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.3%. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services segment is also set to grow at 22.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $975.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.1% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Converseon, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 534 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Adoption of AI Due to Pandemic to Drive Long Term Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic Tips the Scale in Favor of AI Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Technologies Enabling AI

Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend

Enormous Challenges for Artificial Intelligence

Challenges in Deployment of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media: A Prelude

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Force with Engaging Story for Social Media

Host of Compelling Benefits of AI for Social Media

AI for Social Media: Limitations Indicating Need for Human Touch

The All-Encompassing & Exciting Universe of AI Applications for Social Media

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AI-Generated Content in Social Media: Bundle of Opportunities

Pandemic Impact on the Market

Market Challenges and Restraints

Hurdles in AI-Created Content on Social Platforms

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by Enterprise Size

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Social Media Trends Creating Perfect Landscape for Artificial Intelligence

AI Provides Real Time Information to Target Audience

Digital Capabilities for Social Media Platforms Move to Next Level with AI

Factors Making AI a Powerful Buzz in Social Media Domain

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function

Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure

Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG)

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data

Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand

AI Technology's Huge Impact on Social Media Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments

AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises

Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

Generative AI Gains Traction in Various Sales and Marketing Functions

Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts

AI Enables Availability of Effective Data for Public Health Services

eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity for Social Media AI

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Social Media AI

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

Emphasis on Social Advertising

Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies

Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Social Media AI Market

Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media

