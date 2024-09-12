Compass UOL Expands U.S. Team to Drive Growth of Gen AI Services on AWS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to bolster its presence in North America, Compass UOL, a member of AI/R, is expanding its U.S. enterprise sales, solutions architecture, marketing, and customer success teams as it introduces a suite of Gen AI-powered services on AWS. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Compass UOL as it gears up to meet the evolving needs of enterprise organizations across the region.

Tim FitzGerald joins Compass UOL as a key leader in this expansion, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience with a proven track record of driving business growth and innovation. A graduate of Cornell, Tim is recognized as an industry thought leader, celebrated for his strategic insights and expertise across business, finance, legal, and technical domains. He has been named Channel Chief for four consecutive years at Ingram Micro Cloud. His most recent success was leading a premier partner to become a finalist for SI Partner of the Year.

Reporting directly to Dao Jensen, President of Compass UOL AWS Business Unit in the U.S., FitzGerald will play a pivotal role in elevating Compass UOL’s AWS brand and expanding its footprint in the North American market. His leadership will be instrumental in delivering transformative AI-driven solutions as well as modernized applications that enhance client outcomes.

“Joining Compass UOL at this pivotal time is an incredible opportunity to lead the charge in bringing our AWS Gen AI services to the forefront of the North American market,” said FitzGerald. “I am excited to work with a dedicated team focused on delivering innovation and efficiency to our clients. Our mission is to solidify Compass UOL's reputation as a leading AWS partner, ensuring that we meet and exceed the complex needs of our customers.”

Compass UOL is introducing its advanced Gen AI-powered services on AWS to organizations across North America. The new U.S.-based team will provide access to 16 innovative Compass UOL solutions on the AWS Marketplace, including:

AI Cockpit : a software engineering suite that accelerates the entire software development life cycle. Already in use by over 3,200 client professionals, AI Cockpit has delivered significant gains, including a 204% increase in story writing efficiency and a 41% perceived boost in coding productivity.

: a software engineering suite that accelerates the entire software development life cycle. Already in use by over 3,200 client professionals, AI Cockpit has delivered significant gains, including a 204% increase in story writing efficiency and a 41% perceived boost in coding productivity. Dora Data Platform : a ready-to-deploy accelerator for AWS-based data platforms that shortens the time from data ingestion to actionable insights, enabling new Gen AI applications while reducing data platform costs.

: a ready-to-deploy accelerator for AWS-based data platforms that shortens the time from data ingestion to actionable insights, enabling new Gen AI applications while reducing data platform costs. Conversational AI Product Recommendations: AI-driven conversations that tailor product recommendations to individual customer preferences, enhancing engagement and driving sales conversions.



“There is a growing demand for the kind of AI-driven innovation we deliver in the U.S. market,” said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R. “With the leadership of our expanded team and our merger with Oak Rocket this June, we’re proving to enterprise customers that they can rely on us for their most advanced Gen AI projects.”

Compass UOL is an Advanced AWS Partner with over 500 certifications and more than 200 successful customer launches worldwide across various industries, including banking, insurance, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, and the public sector. The strategic collaboration between AWS and Compass UOL continues to drive groundbreaking innovation while meeting the complex needs of large organizations.

About AI/R

Headquartered in California’s technological hub, AI/R Group is an AI Revolution initiative of the six AI powerhouses and digital services companies Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and WEBJUMP. Together, they’re revolutionizing tech consultancy and digital services by leveraging data, AI, and Gen AI to deliver innovation and guide industries and leading brands into their AI transformation journeys, connecting robust technologies and initiatives, over 5,000 certified experts, AI-enhanced talents, and R&D to develop cutting-edge platforms that improve business outcomes and people’s lives. AI/R Group is about AI-powered innovation. A revolution that’s in the air we breathe.