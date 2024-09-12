Alliance Memory Single-Channel 16Gb LPDDR4X SDRAM Combines Low-Voltage Operation of 0.6V With Fast Clock Speeds of 2.133GHz and High Data Rates of 4.2Gbps

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with a new single-channel 16Gb LPDDR4X device that combines low power ratings with increased clock speeds and data rates in the 200-ball FBGA package.



With low-voltage operation of 0.6V, the AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN delivers higher power efficiency for increased battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smartphones, smart speakers, wearables, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications, the LPDDR4X SDRAM delivers a high clock frequency of 2.133GHz for an extremely high data rate of 4.2Gbps. The device operates over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +95°C.

The AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN’s single channel consists of eight banks of 16 bits. The component provides fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly; and configurable drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s LPDDR4X SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications, eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Samples and production quantities of the AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN are available now, with lead times of eight weeks with six-month forecast. Pricing for U.S. delivery ranges between $15 and $18.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720320191866

Link to detailed product info: https://www.alliancememory.com/AS4C1G16MD4V/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com