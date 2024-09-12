Market America Caps Off Exciting 2024 International Convention

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM’s International Convention (ICON) brought 5,000 entrepreneurs from nine countries to Greensboro for an action-packed, five-day event, with the main sessions held at the Greensboro Coliseum from August 22-25.

Market America Co-Founder & CEO Loren Ridinger and President & COO Marc Ashley kicked off the conference by announcing Ridinger’s debut book, “Scrambled or Sunny-Side Up? Living Your Best Life After Losing Your Greatest Love.” Featuring a foreword by legendary tennis champion Serena Williams, the book chronicles Loren’s incredible life journey and her process of rediscovering herself after losing her greatest love. The book quickly soared to No. 1 on Amazon’s list of hot new releases and became a bestseller on Barnes & Noble.

“The 2024 ICON was a fantastic platform for us to introduce new products and celebrate our tremendous leaders and UnFranchise Owners from across the world,” said Ashley. “Attendees leave this conference not only energized and excited about their personal business and Market America, but also refocused and equipped with strategies, products and tools to dramatically improve their businesses.”

Infused with insightful presentations, captivating talks from celebrity speakers and exciting updates on innovative products, attendees experienced an unforgettable opportunity to connect, learn and grow among a supportive community of entrepreneurs.

Industry experts, master trainers and crowd favorites graced the ICON stage, including human biologist Gary Brecka and Grammy-nominated artist Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, who is also Market America’s President of Urban and Latino Development. Both celebrities enthralled attendees with messages of hope, transformation and inspiration.

The pinnacle of ICON 2024 was a beautiful tribute to JR Ridinger, the late founder of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, which both opened and closed the event. An honorary statue of Ridinger was unveiled outside the company’s worldwide headquarters, overlooking the enterprise he built with his wife, Loren, 32 years ago. The monument, sculpted by world-renowned artist Omri Amrany, is a profound addition to the JR Ridinger Museum, established last year as a constant reminder of his incredible legacy.

ICON 2024 Highlights:

Loren Ridinger electrified attendees, urging them to pursue their dreams, overcome barriers, conquer their fears and become their best selves. During a charmingly informative session on magnet marketing, she demonstrated how simple it is to build relationships and fill up your "bean jar" with leads by complimenting, commenting and liking people’s posts on social media.

Marc Ashley introduced the company’s newest product innovations as well as a series of major projects, including Ridinger’s first book, “Scrambled or Sunny-Side Up? Living Your Best Life After Losing Your Greatest Love,” set to make Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM a household name.

Gary Brecka and Dr. Deedra Mason discussed wellness with a purpose. Their captivating presentation included personal testimonies and stories of weight loss transformations while sharing the role of essential supplementation in simple, easy-to-follow steps.

Fat Joe encouraged attendees to take control of their future by becoming their own boss as an UnFranchise Owner.

Team Flushadelphia leader Dritan Hodo was honored with the 2024 JR Ridinger Award.

Product Innovations at ICON 2024 Included:

Market America announced its brand-new Tower+™ Electrolyte mix, featuring 60 mg of magnesium, 200 mg of potassium and 1,000 mg of Himalayan salt, designed for hydration, energy and recovery.

Back by popular demand, Market America reintroduced its highly sought-after GoTrim™ Nutrition Shake in fall-favorite flavor, Pumpkin Spice.

The international bestseller GoTrim Slim is now available in convenient packets, perfect for busy lifestyles and as samples for new customers who can benefit from this remarkable dietary supplement.

Developed with the very best ingredients, these new products are formulated to become the very best products in the marketplace, and are sure to be in high demand.

2025 Leadership School Announced:

The Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM 2025 Leadership School is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1 in Miami, Florida.

