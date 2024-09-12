Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Almanac 2024: Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis, and developments at innovative firms within the Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development, and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
Major Trends Affecting the Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry
- Introduction to the Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry
- 3PL Logistics Services and Supply Chain Management Services Evolve & Consolidate
- FedEx, UPS & DHL Compete in Global Shipping and Logistics/Amazon.com Begins to Fulfill its Own Shipping Needs
- Trucking Companies Focus on Driver Challenges, Regulatory Issues & Self-Driving Trucks
- Freight Railways Invest in Automation, Infrastructure and Safety
- China Makes Immense Investments in Railroads, Highways, Airports & Silk Road
- High Speed Passenger Trains, Including Maglev, Advance in China and Europe
- U.S. Passenger Train Projects Receive Funding, Including Light Rail and All Aboard Florida
- Ships Get Bigger and More Efficient
- Ports and Canals Expand to Accommodate Larger Vessels and Increased Shipment Volume
- Discount Airlines Compete with Legacy Airlines, but the Differences Are Beginning to Blur
- Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders
- New Aircraft Designs Offer Greater Passenger Comfort/More Efficient Engines
- Airports Expand
- New Technologies Show Promise for Port and Airport Security
- RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution
- Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, ITS and Real Time Traffic Information
- India's Transportation Infrastructure Needs Billions of Dollars in Construction
- Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Raid Hailing) Industry
- Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide
- Bicycle Sharing Is Well Established in Major Cities
- Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues
- Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Revolutionize Supply Chain and Logistics Systems
- The Future of Transportation and Supply Chains: Massive Investments in Infrastructure & Mobility Services
Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Statistics
- Transportation Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- U.S. Transportation & Warehousing Industry Revenues: 2019-2022
- U.S. Transportation & Warehousing Industry Expenses: 2019-2022
- Top 50 Countries Providing U.S. Imports of Goods: 2016-2023
- Top 50 Countries Receiving U.S. Exports of Goods: 2015-2023
- Top 10 U.S. Airlines & Airports Ranked by 2023 System Scheduled Enplanements
- Quarterly U.S. Scheduled Service Passenger Airlines Financial Reports: 3rd Quarter 2022-3rd Quarter 2023
- Total Scheduled U.S. International Passenger Traffic, U.S. Commercial Air Carriers: 2010-2043
- Air Carrier Traffic Statistics, U.S.: 2000-July 2023
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Transportation, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024
Important Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites
The Transportation 500
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Transportation 500
- Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations
- A Short Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Glossary
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7m1ri
