South Korea Hemostasis Market Supplier Shares and Strategies Database 2024: Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40 Coagulation Tests 2023-2028

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Hemostasis Market Database - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40 Coagulation Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This unique report provides information and analysis not available from any other published source.



This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for major coagulation tests, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)

Activated Protein C Resistance

Activated PTT (APTT)

Alpha 2-Antiplasmin

Antithrombin III

Bleeding Time

D-Dimer

Factor II

Factor V

Factor V Leiden

Factor VII

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor Ixa

Factor X (Stuart Factor)

Factor Xa

Factor XI

Factor XII

Factor XIII

Fibrin Degradation Products

Fibrinogen

Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation

Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Lupus Anticoagulants

Plasmin

Plasminogen

Plasminogen Activator Inhib.

Platelet Function/Aggregation

Protein C

Protein S

Prothrombin Mutation

Prothrombin Time (PT)

Reptilase Time

Sickle Cell

TEG

Thrombin Time

Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsyfnp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.