Australia Glue Laminated Timber Market Report 2024: 6.7% CAGR Forecast During 2024-2030, with Government's Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Australia's Glue Laminated Timber market has witnessed steady growth, primarily propelled by the increasing trend towards sustainable construction. This growth is evident through significant projects such as the commissioning of a new $23 million Glulam Plant in Maryborough, alongside a $300 million timber building program, among others.

The positive trajectory is set to persist, driven by sustained construction activity and government housing initiatives like the Indigenous Home Ownership Program (IHOP) and the Residential Growth Initiative. Furthermore, the housing sector is experiencing robust growth, with 5,500 construction projects currently underway, collectively valued at $647 billion between 2021-22 and 2025-26. Private construction projects represent the major share of this demand, with an estimated expenditure of $319 billion (78%). Within this segment, private building projects, totalling $271 billion, with $183 billion allocated to private residential activity, are significant contributors to the glulam market's expansion.

Australia's Glue Laminated Timber market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2024-2030F. The government's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, coupled with the increasing adoption of sustainable building practices and environmentally friendly materials, is further fuelling the demand for glue laminated timbers as a primary resource in construction and infrastructure projects across Australia.

The escalation in construction endeavours, including residential developments such as the $1 billion investment project at 28 Montague Street in Melbourne and the Pentridge Prison redevelopment slated for 2025, alongside Eighty-Eight O'Connell anticipated by 2029, is driving the demand for glulam during the forecast period.

Structural glue-laminated timbers held a dominant share in glue laminated timber market as it suitable for a wide range of structural applications, including beams, columns, and trusses in residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. Furthermore, 5,500 ongoing infrastructure construction projects in Australia with a total estimated value of $647 billion, set to take place from 2021-22 to 2025-26 which are further expected to contribute to the demand for structural glue laminated timbers.

Glulam floor and roof beams acquire the largest market share as they are essential structural support for buildings, distributing weight evenly and ensuring stability. They are versatile and can support various floor systems and roof configurations. Compared to traditional materials, glulam beams are more affordable, easier to manufacture, transport, and install, and can reduce construction time and labor costs, contributing to overall project savings.

Residential sector includes single-family homes, multi-unit dwellings, and residential developments garners maximum share in glue laminated timber market due to substantial number of timber housing projects being carried out across Australia. Furthermore, the government is planning to construct between 240,000 to 248,000 new homes annually which expected to drive demand for glulam in coming years.

