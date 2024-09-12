2024 Database of the 350 Largest Hotel Investors in Europe

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 350 largest hotel investors Europe [2024 Update]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the following, we would like to briefly present three examples from our list of the most important hotel investors in Europe, so that you can get a better impression of our offer. The three investors represent very different types of investment companies and show how wide the range of companies in our database is. We keep a constant eye on current hotel purchases so that we can continually expand our list. If you have specific questions about this, we would be pleased to hear from you.

Map of European Hospitality Investors

Hotel investor are foremost buyers of hotel real estate. European hotel investors are often located in Germany, France and the UK. Investors that are based overseas either in North America or South-East Asia are also actively investing in European hotel real estate.

Countries of origin

Most hotel real estate investors in our list come from Germany. This is followed by the United Kingdom, France and Spain. Also active are investors from Austria, Switzerland and the USA.

Headquarters

Most real estate investors in Europe are headquartered in London, followed by Paris and Madrid. Some investors also come from Berlin, Vienna and Munich.

Insights into the European hotel investment industry

Our list of the largest hotel investors in Europe helps all players in the European property market who are involved in the marketing or sale process of a hotel. Leading real estate agents, project developers, consultancies, co-investors, asset managers, hotel owners and hotel chains use our database to contact potential buyers of all types of hospitality buildings. The file of Hotel Investors Europe can be easily ordered with a few clicks via our online shop and downloaded directly.

Whether you wish to contact the hotel investors by post, telephone or e-mail, our Excel list will save you hours of work in researching the right contacts and contains valuable additional information on investment companies and REITs. We are sure that you will discover some hotel buyers in the overview who, despite their relevance, were not previously included in your contact database.

Database with investors from the EU, USA and Asia

In order to analyse the European market for investments in the hospitality environment, hotel investors from all over the world have to be considered. With our research team we have examined the most relevant investment companies from the EU as well as real estate buyers from other countries such as the USA, Singapore, China, Qatar or Canada. It has never been easier to contact all the major buyers of holiday properties, resorts, luxury hotels and co. Our database is provided as an Excel file which you can easily download to customize and edit according to your needs.

Buyers of 5-Star hotels, holiday resorts, family hotels and small boutique hotels

Whether you are looking to sell a modern boutique hotel in Berlin or are looking for a buyer for a holiday resort in Spain or Italy: our overview of the largest hotel investors in Europe is guaranteed to include a suitable buyer. We could already help numerous real estate agents, project developers, hotel owners and fund managers to sell their hotel at an attractive price.

Our clients are active throughout Europe and are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, the Benelux countries and Spain. Even if you have built up your own database of potential hotel investors in Europe over many years, we are confident that we can provide you with additional valuable contacts.

Hotel sales and lead generation due to exclusive investment profiles

Of course not all hotels are the same and a 5-star luxury hotel in a big city is more interesting for other investors than a cosy family-run hotel in the Alps. For this reason, we have integrated a ranking into our list of the best European hotel investors, which ranges from A (large investment volume, globally active, covering various asset classes) to E (lower assets under management, regionally active, exclusive focus on hotels).

This enables you to carry out an initial screening and directly identify the most important investors for your project. Also the specification of the regional or geographical focus makes working with our database much easier for brokers, asset managers and hotel owners in their search for the right buyer. Use the level of detail in the list of the most important hotel investors in Europe to sell your property successfully.

These investor types are included in the list:

Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds

Foundations

These property types are purchased:

Hotels

Hospitality real estate

Investors in the list are interested in:

Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals

Debt investments

Included columns

Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.)

Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)





For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7q5ot

