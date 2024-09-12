2024 German Database of the Largest 3,000 Real Estate Agents

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 3,000 Largest Real Estate Agents Germany [2024 Update]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database features the 3,000 most relevant real estate agents in Germany who specialize in brokering residential, commercial, and investment properties. It offers an excellent level of detail, including brokerage focus, regional focus, top broker categorization, contact details, and management names. The list is suitable for serial letters, as it contains columns for formal salutations, titles, and the first and last names of management. Additionally, you will receive free updates for at least 12 months.

The Most Relevant German RE Brokers

With the list of the most important German real estate agents, they analyst offers a unique overview of the German real estate market. The list allows you to identify and contact numerous relevant estate agents and real estate brokers with just a few clicks. The list contains information on the agent's focus (e.g. whether residential or commercial property or investment property is offered), managing directors' names and general contact details. In addition, the list distinguishes once again in a column between regular estate agents and so-called "top estate agents": these are brokerage houses that stand out due to a high property offer and numerous transactions.

How is the Directory Built?

Hundreds of hours of work went into the creation of the real estate agent list. For the creation of the entries, real estate advertisements were analysed, the network was interviewed, Google research was conducted, transaction reports were screened and press releases were evaluated. The analyst launched the first real estate agent listing on the market in 2017. In 2024, the analyst passed the mark of 3,000 real estate agents. Clients benefit from free updates and extensions for at least 12 months.

Important note: the list is an editorial compilation which cannot guarantee that there are not still estate agents larger than the companies included. The analyst is always focused on improving the list. That's why they offer free updates.

How the Database is Used

The real estate agent list is used by various client groups. For example, numerous real estate investment companies use the real estate agent database to expand their real estate agent network. Through the list, relevant agents for the purchase and sale of properties can be identified and approached. Many project developers also use the list to discover relevant regional brokers who are relevant for the purchase of properties or the sale of completed projects. In addition, numerous service providers and technology providers also make use of the list of top real estate agents, such as home-staging companies, software providers, facility managers, photographers, advertising agencies, etc.

Data Included in the Directory

Name

Regional focus

Focus residential?

Focus commercial?

Focus investment property / investment estate agent?

Top real estate agent?

URL

City

Postcode

Address

E-mail (general)

Telephone (general)

Management

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Entry created

Last checked

Last updated

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aigner Immobilien GmbH

Anteon Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG

Armin Quester Immobilien GmbH

Dahler & Company Group

Engel & Volkers AG

Hegerich Immobilien GmbH

LBS Immobilien GmbH Northwest

PlanetHome Group GmbH

Postbank Immobilien GmbH

Sparkassen-Immobilien-Vermittlungs-GmbH

