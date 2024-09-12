European Database of Largest 700 Residential Real Estate Investors 2024

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 700 Largest Residential Real Estate Investors Europe [2024]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire residential real estate in Europe.



Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus), link to purchase profile and assets under management if available, contact details, management board, etc.



High-quality lists thanks to manual data maintenance by an experienced research team in Munich. Boutique research instead of unchecked crawler data.

List of 3 residential real estate investors in Europe

Residential real estate is a core business of the real estate industry. In the database we have collected the largest investors actively investing in Europe. Here is a sample of 3 residential real estate investors.

1. PATRIZIA SE (Augsburg/Germany)

PATRIZIA is a real estate investor based in Augsburg, Germany. The company was founded in 1984 and manages real estate assets of 48 billion euros. PATRIZIA offers investments for institutional investors worldwide, and for private investors from Germany. In the residential real estate segment, PATRIZIA buys core, core+, and value-add properties with a value of 10 million euros or more. The project development department buys developed and undeveloped land and existing projects with development potential from a project volume of 35 million euros.

Update 2023: PATRIZIA was frequently active as a seller of real estate last year. For example, the CO:WK office building in Munich was sold, as was a retail property in Stadtberge.

2. MARK Capital Management LIMITED (London/England)

MARK is a British real estate investor that actively invests in residential real estate. The company invests using a multi-platform strategy through which they manage multiple funds. Through "Doma", the company invests in residential properties in urban city centers in Europe. Doma currently owns over 700 apartments. With the platform "Meyer Homes" the company develops apartments in London.

Update 2024: The privately managed real estate investment management company MCM (MARK Capital Management) now manages assets of more than EUR 7 billion.

3. Pensionskasse des Bundes PUBLICA (Berne/Switzerland)

PUBLICA is a pension fund based in Bern. As a pension fund, it is organized under public law and serves over 66,000 people. PUBLICA is one of the largest Swiss pension funds with a balance sheet total of 42.5 million Swiss francs. The company invests in office, residential and retail properties in city centers and agglomeration communities in Switzerland. PUBLICA currently owns 75 properties.

These investor types are included in the list:

Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds

Foundations

These property types are purchased:

Multi-Family Properties

Mixed-Use Residential Properties

Residential neighbourhoods

Residential Portfolios

Serviced Apartments

Microliving

Investors in the list are interested in:

Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals

Included columns in the directory

Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.)

Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

