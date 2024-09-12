Germany Property Developers Database 2024 - Top 2,000 Largest Companies

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2,000 Largest Property Developers Germany [2024]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains real estate developers actively realizing construction projects in Germany, mostly as property developers.

Excellent depth of detail: development focus (residential, office, retail, logistics, hotel, etc.), size ranking from A to E, regional focus, contact details, management, etc.

Suitable for serial letters: list contains columns for formal salutation, title, first and last name of the management.

You will get free updates for at least 12 months.

Germany's Most Important Real Estate Project Developers

Real Estate project developers manage and initiate real estate projects of various sizes. German real estate developers buy land plots as well as properties with development potential. This overview of the top 300, top 800 or top 2,000 real estate project developers from Germany gives a good insight into this booming but opaque industry.

Exclusive Database for the German Market

The list offers thousands of data points on the largest real estate project developers and provides information on, among other things, what asset classes are being developed (residential, office, retail, logistics, elderly care, hotels). It also includes a wide range of contact details (address, e-mail, telephone, management). Thus, the database is of great value for real estate investors in Germany, brokers, consultants, construction companies and many other players in the real estate industry.

Map of the Players

There is a heavy concentration of developers in the South and North-West of Germany. Furthermore, there are also many development firms in important German real estate markets like Hamburg and Berlin.

Detailed Information: Ranking, Asset Classes, Contact Details

The list is the starting point for any in-depth research in the German real estate project development market. A ranking from "A" to "E" helps to identify the most important developers. "A" property developers are active in several German cities and in some cases internationally. Some of the developed projects have a volume >100M€. The e-project developers on the other hand are often only regionally active and focus on residential developments.

The real estate project developer list offers a cross-section of the entire industry: separate columns contain the development focus. This ranges from residential and office to hotels, retail and healthcare properties. Also useful are the contact details, which are included such as the names of the managing directors, e-mail, postal address and telephone.

Property Sales, Lead Generation, Market Research and Land Sales

Real estate agents and property owners use the list to sell plots and properties. Real estate project developers are always interested in acquiring buildings with development potential and land plots.

Development potential for such developers arises in various situations: dilapidation, additional buildable area, revaluation, need for renovation, etc. Plots of land are always relevant for new projects. In addition, the list is a helpful starting point for lead generation for brokers, suppliers of the construction industry, internet companies, advertising agencies and others.

Development Focus: Residential Real Estate

More than 800 of the top 1000 project developers are active in the residential property sector. Different types of buildings are developed for different occasions: condominiums for sale, residential complexes for global sale to institutional investors, memorial buildings, micro apartments, etc. In most cases the project developers are specialized in certain areas. This can be the purchase of apartment buildings with a need of renovation. These are then developed into high-quality condominiums and resold to private individuals. Other property developers purchase plots of land, demolish the remaining building stock and resell the newly created properties as a whole.

Development Focus: Office Properties

The second most common asset class for project developers is office properties. Here, too, there are different characteristics. Some real estate developers are building office skyscrapers in Frankfurt's banking metropolis, while others are building office parks in rural areas. Buildings in other asset classes are also frequently purchased and then restructured and developed into office properties.

The transaction types vary: sometimes properties are resold as part of a global sale, but in other cases they are simply held in the company's standing portfolio.

Select Companies Featured Include:

Bauwert

Garbe Immobilien-Projekte

ACCUMULATA Real Estate

ACTIV Group

Bauwerk Capital

German Real Estate

6B47 Real Estate Investors

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peexh7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment