U.S. Dialysis Center National Pricing Report 2024

The U.S. Dialysis Centers Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for dialysis centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for dialysis centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. HPS uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. HPS pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Companies Featured

Davita

Fresenius

DSI

American Renal Associates

HCA

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Summary of database criteria

Database Content - Table 1

CBSA Code

CBSA Name

HCPCS Code

HCPCS Description

25th Percentile Price Benchmark

50th Percentile Price Benchmark

75th Percentile Price Benchmark

90th Percentile Price Benchmark

Database Content- Table 2

State Abbreviation

State Name

HCPCS Code

HCPCS Description

25th Percentile Price Benchmark

50th Percentile Price Benchmark

75th Percentile Price Benchmark

Database Content - Table 3

HCPCS Code

HCPCS Description

25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

75th Percentile National Price Benchmark

Outputs

