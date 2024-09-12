Robot Charging Station Market to Reach $33.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 15.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robot Charging Station Market by Type (Fixed and Mobile), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), and Application (Parking Facilities, Airports, Retail Centers & Malls and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the robot charging station market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $33.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global robot charging station market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as surge in adoption of robotics in industries such as manufacturing, logistics and others, need for reliable and efficient charging solutions to support the continuous operation of robots and increased focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. However, high initial investment costs associated with deploying robot charging stations and lack of standardization in charging technologies and protocols hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in robotics and charging solutions and increased focus on industrial automation and smart factory initiatives offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global robot charging station market.

Segment Highlights

The fixed segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the fixed segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to their widespread use in industrial and commercial settings where robots operate within a defined area. These stations are designed to be a permanent fixture in the robot's operational environment, providing a reliable and consistent power source.

The level 2 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By level of charging, the level 2 segment held the highest market share in 2023, as it offers a balanced combination of speed and cost-efficiency, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Level 2 chargers provide a faster charging rate than Level 1 chargers, significantly reducing the time robots spend recharging.

The parking facilities segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the parking facilities segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to the growing adoption of automated valet parking and robotic parking systems. These systems utilize robots to move and park vehicles efficiently within parking structures, maximizing space usage and enhancing customer convenience.

The primary driving factor for fixed robot charging stations is the widespread adoption of stationary robots in industrial settings, such as manufacturing plants, assembly lines, and production facilities. These robots often operate in designated areas and require reliable and consistent charging solutions to maintain continuous operations. Manufacturers are developing modular and scalable solutions that can accommodate various robot types and battery capacities, enabling efficient energy usage and predictive maintenance. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on developing solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into existing automation systems and connected ecosystems, aligning with the industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives.

The driving force behind mobile robot charging stations is the increasing adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, and retail environments. These mobile robots require continuous power supply and flexible charging solutions to support their navigation and operational requirements. The development of wireless charging technologies and intelligent navigation systems is a major trend in mobile robot charging stations. Manufacturers are exploring solutions that enable robots to autonomously locate and charge without physical connections, offering increased convenience and flexibility. Additionally, there is a focus on integrating mobile charging stations with fleet management systems, allowing for real-time monitoring and optimization of charging cycles, improving overall operational efficiency.

Level 2 charging stations, offering faster charging speeds, are likely the largest segment by level of charging. These charging stations are commonly found in industrial and commercial settings, where robots require efficient charging to minimize downtime and maintain operational efficiency. The compatibility of Level 2 charging stations with various battery types and their ability to cater to a wide range of power requirements make them a popular choice across different industries. Level 1 charging stations are suitable for robots with lower power requirements or those operating in environments with limited electrical infrastructure. The driving factors include the need for basic charging capabilities and the demand for compact and portable solutions in temporary or mobile applications. These charging stations are designed to be easily transportable and adaptable to various environments, catering to the growing demand for flexibility and portability in robotic applications.

In addition, the industrial and manufacturing sectors are likely the largest application segment for robot charging stations. This is because robots are widely used in these sectors for various tasks, such as assembly, welding, painting, and material handling, driving the demand for reliable and efficient charging solutions.

Furthermore, the adoption of robots for tasks such as valet parking, security, and maintenance in parking facilities is driving the demand for charging solutions in these locations. Robot charging stations ensure the continuous operation of these robots, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. In addition, there is a focus on developing charging solutions that prioritize safety and seamless integration into shared workspaces, as robots may operate alongside human workers in these environments.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The robot charging station market exhibits robust growth prospects across various regions. In North America, the market is driven by high adoption rates of automation in industries such as manufacturing and logistics, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and government initiatives. Europe holds a significant market share, propelled by stringent quality regulations and a strong industrial base, with a focus on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

The North America region is likely the largest regional market for robot charging stations. This is owing to the region's leadership in technological innovations, the widespread adoption of robotics across industries, and the focus on productivity and efficiency. Latin America presents opportunities fueled by rise in internet penetration and government initiatives aimed at improving digital infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa show strong potential, driven by the need for reliable communication solutions in remote and challenging terrains, supported by investments in satellite communication infrastructure and high-throughput satellite deployments.

Players:

Hyundai Motor Group

EV Safe Charge Inc.

Mob-Energy S.A.S

Volterio GmbH

Rocsys

NaaS Technology, Inc

Volkswagen

Autev

Evar Inc.

Alveri Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global robot charging station market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In January 2024, NaaS Technology, the first US-listed EV charging service company in China, garnered attention at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. At CES 2024, NaaS unveiled its advanced automatic energy supply charging robot, designed to provide intelligent and unmanned charging services for electric vehicles. This mobile charging robot is equipped with an advanced perception and localization system, allowing it to automatically locate vehicles, manage departures, and execute precise parking using an intelligent algorithm.

In March 2023, NaaS Technology Inc., a major electric vehicle charging service provider in China, unveiled its first self-developed automatic charging robot. This innovative robot features active vehicle locating, smart charging, and automatic payment settlement, catering to the increasing need for mobile EV charging. As self-driving vehicles become more widespread, such compatible automatic charging robots are expected to become essential infrastructure. The advent of intelligent, unmanned EV charging is set to revolutionize the charging experience and create significant market opportunities for smart charging solutions.

