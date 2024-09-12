Apparel Software Market to Reach $1,818.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Apparel Software Market by Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), and Application (Apparel Retails, Apparel Manufacturer and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the apparel software market was valued at $834.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1818.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global apparel software market has grown due to several factors such as the rise in adoption of online shopping in urban and rural areas and the increase in digitization across the globe are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, the privacy and security concerns and the high cost of software act as a restraint for the Apparel software market. In addition, the rise in the use of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence among software developers will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11543

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $834.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $1,818.4 billion CAGR 9.0% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Application and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of online shopping in urban and rural areas Increase in digitization across the globe Opportunities Rise in the use of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence among software developers Restraints Privacy and security concerns High cost of software

Buy this Complete Report (396 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/apparel-software-market/purchase-options

The on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployment such as high level of data security and safety.

The apparel retail segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the apparel retail segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to several factors, including the need for efficient inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS) systems, and the integration of e-commerce platforms in the retail sector.

North America held the highest market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This demand is attributed to the rise in need for internet services to address the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Individuals choose digital services to improve their knowledge and skills.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11543

Major Industry Players: -

Systech Infovations Pvt. Ltd.

AIMS 360 Apparel Software

Apparel Business Systems

Oracle Corporation

Orderhive Inc.

Fast React Systems Ltd.

AF Technologies, Inc.

PowerSoft Computer Solutions Ltd.

ApparelMagic

Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global apparel software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

In February 2022, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) collaborated with Accenture, for a digital transformation program designed to drive growth, increase business agility, and improve operational efficiency.

In July 2022, The LYCRA Company partnered with Browzwear, to provide designers using VStitcher and Lotta, the pioneering platforms for 3D fashion design, the ability to quickly and easily develop products incorporating fabrics containing LYCRA, LYCRA T400, and COOLMAX® fibers.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.