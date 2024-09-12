Noridian Healthcare Solutions Named One of Prairie Business Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work for 2024

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is one of Prairie Business Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work for 2024. This prestigious recognition, featured in the September issue of Prairie Business, highlights organizations across the region that excel in creating outstanding work environments for their employees.



“Being named one of the 50 Best Places to Work by Prairie Business is an honor for Noridian,” said Noridian’s president and CEO Jon Bogenreif. “This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to grow both personally and professionally.”

This recognition reflects Noridian’s deep commitment to its employees. A key to the company’s success is its focus on several crucial areas that define the employee experience: flexibility, development, well-being, a positive culture and meaningful work. These principles are integral to how Noridian operates, ensuring that employees thrive in a dynamic and supportive environment.

At Noridian, flexibility is more than just a policy—it’s a way of working that helps employees achieve a healthy work-life balance. By offering adaptable work arrangements, the company enables its workforce to meet personal needs while maintaining professional excellence.

Employee development is another area where Noridian excels. The company is committed to providing continuous learning opportunities, helping employees to advance in their careers and reach their full potential. This investment in growth ensures that Noridian remains a place where ambition is nurtured and talent is cultivated.

Well-being is at the forefront of Noridian’s priorities. The company has implemented comprehensive programs that support the physical, mental and emotional health of its employees. By creating an environment of care and support, Noridian’s positive culture remains a cornerstone of its identity. The company fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment where every team member’s voice is heard. This culture of positivity and community not only enhances the employee experience but also drives the company’s success.

Noridian ensures that its employees are engaged in meaningful work that aligns with the company’s mission to enable access to care, eliminate barriers and elevate people. Knowing that their efforts have a direct impact, employees at Noridian experience a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment in their roles.

As Noridian Healthcare Solutions continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to maintaining an environment where every employee can flourish. This award reinforces Noridian’s status as a leading employer in the region and highlights its ongoing commitment to excellence in employee satisfaction.

“We believe that by prioritizing our mission and values in everything we do, we not only enhance the employee experience but also drive the success of our company,” added Vice President of Human Resources Ellen Holt. “This recognition by Prairie Business Magazine affirms that we are on the right path, and we are excited to continue building on these strengths.”

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial healthcare programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care.

