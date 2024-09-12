MetaEra Enters a New Era: Building a Non-Fungible Brand for You in Web3 World

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MetaEra, a leader in the Web3 media space, announced it will expand its existing capabilities to better serve clients’ growth and branding needs regionally and globally. Along with these enhanced capabilities, MetaEra also revealed its new brand slogan: “Building a Non-Fungible Brand for You!” This new slogan represents the company’s ambition to revolutionize traditional marketing services with integrated creative solutions customized to meet the needs of Web3 clients.







“MetaEra has one simple mission: to support your company's growth and build a stronger brand. By combining thought-provoking ideas with integrated marketing services, we speak the Web3 language and aim to tell your story to the world,” said Vito Zheng, founder of MetaEra.

To support this mission, MetaEra utilizes its all-encompassing resources to elevate existing capabilities and offers the following services to its global clients:

Media Strategy and Distribution

Writing & Content Production

Influencer/KOL Marketing

Social Media and Community Engagement

Offline Event Services

Online Event and AMA Services

Research and Insights

Growth Strategy and Analytics

Public Affairs



“MetaEra is more than just a marketing service. We believe in growing through creativity and building non-fungible brands through unconventional methods. In the ever-changing Web3 landscape, non-fungible brands need creative solutions, and MetaEra is dedicated to continuously evolving to better meet our clients’ needs,” Zheng added.

About MetaEra:

MetaEra is a branding and growth expert that provides creative solutions to companies in the Web3 world. Utilizing its all-encompassing resources, MetaEra can elevate your brand and business with customized services both regionally and globally.

To find out more about MetaEra’s new services, please contact MetaEra at @MetaEra_Media on Telegram and WeChat.

To learn more, please visit https://www.metaera.hk/, and follow MetaEra on X and Telegram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec36651b-1c85-42b9-a266-c9e18cd4ef3c