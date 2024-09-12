Peak Power Announces $1,500 Bursary for Students in Canadian STEM and Cleantech Programs

Toronto, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON - Peak Power Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end energy storage solutions, has announced their second annual bursary aimed at supporting STEM and Cleantech students at accredited Canadian institutions. The $1,500 Future Cleantech Leader bursary will be awarded to a deserving post-secondary student who demonstrates financial need, character, and passion for the field. The application deadline is October 15, 2024.

"We’ve expanded the eligibility requirements this year to give this opportunity to a larger range of students. We kept our commitment to keeping academic achievement out of the selection criteria, as that can be exclusionary to folks whose grades might be affected by socioeconomic, environmental, or personal factors," said Dhiren Khattar, President of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee at Peak Power. "In our experience, grades are not the ultimate indicator of the impact an individual can make in this field."

The bursary is open to students who are enrolled in any year of a STEM or Cleantech program at an accredited Canadian institution. The judging criteria is focused on community impact and financial need.

“Thanks to the bursary from Peak Power, I was able to fully focus on my studies and finish my first year with straight As and A+s. It really eased the financial pressure and made a big difference in my academic journey,” said Hossein Rajabi, the 2023 bursary recipient.

“If we want to see real progress, we need to empower future cleantech leaders who approach solutions in novel ways." said Derek Lim Soo, CEO of Peak Power. "That’s why we’ve designed this bursary to seek out people experiencing challenges that affect academic performance. These are people who’ve had to find creative solutions throughout their lives."

For more information on the Peak Power bursary and how to apply, please visit Peak Power’s Bursary Program webpage.

About Peak Power

Peak Power is empowering businesses across industries to drive the clean energy transition. We provide an end-to-end battery storage optimization solution with best-in-class peak forecasting and market intelligence. Large energy users can slash electricity costs, generate revenue, and pursue their sustainability goals. Along with strategic investors, we remove the hurdle of capital costs. Our unique performance-based model aligns the success of all parties.