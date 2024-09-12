Melmed Law Group Announces Attorney Ross Quient





Meet Attorney Ross Quient

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is pleased to announce Ross Quient as an attorney at the firm. Ross Quient specializes in representing employees in California in state and federal courts, as well as in mediation and arbitration. His practice focuses on wage-and-hour claims, harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , retaliation , and whistleblower cases . Ross has notably secured substantial settlements for Melmed Law Group clients, including $4,517,263.

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Cal State Fullerton University

Trinity Law School, Juris Doctor

Court Admissions:

State Bar of California

U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California

Born and raised in West Chester, New York, Ross earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Cal State Fullerton University in 2005. Before attending law school, Ross worked on several political campaigns, where he developed a strong commitment to advocating for justice. During law school, he clerked for Administrative Law Judge Helen Hesse and was honored with the Dean’s Award for Criminal Procedure. After completing his legal education, Ross opened his own employment law practice, where he honed his skills in fighting for employees' rights, before joining Melmed Law Group.

Ross is admitted to practice in all California state courts and the United States District Court for the Central District of California. His dedication to zealously representing and fighting for his clients is a testament to his commitment to justice and equality in the workplace.

For more information about Ross Quient and Melmed Law Group, please visit www.melmedlaw.com.

About Melmed Law Group: Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed, the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

