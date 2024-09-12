Roger Williams University Adds Varsity Men's Ice Hockey, Women's Ice Hockey, and Women's Golf Programs

Bristol, R.I., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the growing popularity among collegiate athletic competition, Roger Williams University (RWU) will be adding three new varsity athletic programs – Men’s Ice Hockey, Women’s Ice Hockey, and Women’s Golf – bringing the total number of varsity sports at RWU to 25. Both Men’s Ice Hockey and Women’s Golf will debut in the 2025-26 academic year, with Women’s Ice Hockey starting in the 2026-27 academic year.

“Involvement in athletics is an enriching experience that complements a student’s education, setting them up to soar to success both in college and beyond,” said RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis. “Adding these three varsity sports will provide more opportunities for our student-athletes and attract new students from across the United States and internationally.”

A Roger Williams University education encourages students to design powerful combinations of academic studies with real-world work opportunities and co-curricular activities, such as athletics, providing a well-rounded and fulfilling college experience. Collegiate sports foster collaboration, communication, and leadership – all skills that prepare students for success personally and professionally.

“With popularity rising in collegiate men’s and women’s ice hockey and women’s golf, RWU is excited to build on student interest and offer these three new athletic programs for our students,” said John King, Vice President for Student Life at RWU. “Our new ice hockey teams are the direct result of the accomplishments of our Men’s Ice Hockey Club team and interest in Women’s Hockey, and we are delighted to add a Women’s Golf team following the success of our Men’s Golf team.”

Last year, RWU’s Men’s Golf team won the Commonwealth Coast Conference title and earned their first bid in school history to the NCAA Championship. The Men’s Ice Hockey Club team has been a highly competitive program, and most recently qualified for the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Nationals in 2020. The university plans to continue the Men’s Ice Hockey Club alongside the new varsity ice hockey program.

“We are excited to be able to expand our offerings for our students and provide more opportunities for our campus community to cheer on the Hawks,” said Interim Athletic Director Mike Gallagher.

RWU will be the ninth institution to sponsor Men’s Ice Hockey in the competitive Conference of New England (CNE) during the 2025-26 year, while the Women’s Ice Hockey program will be the eighth institutional sponsor within the conference when they begin competition in the 2026-27 year.

With Women’s Golf added to Roger Williams University’s offerings in 2025-26, the Hawks will be the sixth CNE school to offer the sport, enough programs to secure an automatic NCAA post-season bid for the conference champion.

For more information about RWU Athletics, visit https://rwuhawks.com/.

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island. Across eight schools of study, we provide real-world learning focused on social and environmental justice, small classes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research and internship opportunities, study-abroad programs, and involvement in clubs, student organizations, and athletics. Our Northeast location facilitates a strategic network between New York and Boston for community-engaged research and career opportunities for our students and alumni. Graduating with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact in their careers, our students become the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

Attachment