ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Fort Madison Plant Celebrates 365 Day Safety Record

FORT MADISON, Iowa, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s manufacturing facility in Fort Madison, Iowa, recently celebrated a Total Recordable Incident Rate of zero for 365 days, a new safety record for the plant. Also known as TRIR, this metric measures recordable injuries per 100 full-time workers throughout a one-year period.



“2024 was a non-stop production year for us,” said Brett Denney, liquid operations director in Fort Madison. “Risk reduction efforts led by our front-line supervisors and line leads helped drive our recordable incident rate to zero. This not only exceeded our 2024 goal, but it also established a new record. It was a collective effort, and I am extremely proud of our associates and their disciplined approach to safety.”

For perspective, this safety record is over 704,000 hours of work, or the equivalent of 352 full-time employees working for one year without an injury.

“Throughout the organization, we are committed to the safety and well-being of every associate, at every facility," said David Swihart, SVP of global supply chain for ScottsMiracle-Gro. “This outstanding achievement is made possible by a strong safety culture with each associate looking out for the safety and well being of all other associates. The Fort Madison Plant is setting an example for all of our facilities to follow.”

About the Fort Madison facility

ScottsMiracle-Gro has operated the Fort Madison manufacturing facility since 1999 and employs more than 200 full-time employees and 80 contingent workers across southeast Iowa. The facility manufactures 120 different product offerings under leading lawn and garden brands such as Ortho, Roundup, TomCat and Scotts.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.