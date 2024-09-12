FitnessAI Launches Innovative BodyScan Technology For Mobile Devices

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitnessAI, the AI-powered gym workout app owned by Appex Group Inc. and recently featured as Apple’s App of the Day, announces the launch of its BodyScan feature. This technology enables users to perform detailed body scans with their smartphone cameras, offering insights comparable to those of costly medical-grade scans.



With the introduction of BodyScan, FitnessAI is making vital health information more accessible to consumers. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on medical-grade fitness scans at a clinic or gym, users can achieve similar results directly from their smartphones through the FitnessAI app.

Starting today, FitnessAI users can unlock the BodyScan feature within the iOS app, allowing them to perform daily health and fitness scans from the comfort of their homes for a fraction of the price of a DEXA Scan. This innovation leverages advanced computer vision technology, transforming smartphones into powerful health tools.

With this new feature, users can monitor body fat percentage, muscle mass, and other vital insights with field-tested accuracy. This also allows users to tailor workouts and nutrition plans based on their unique body composition and physique.

"With FitnessAI, we’re leveraging AI to make strength training accessible to everyone. We're excited to launch this innovative technology with BodyScan, empowering users to track their progress easily and affordably," said Karetha Strand, CEO of Appex Group Inc.

This release marks a significant milestone in FitnessAI’s ongoing mission to empower users with cutting-edge health tools and technology. By making vital health insights more accessible and integrating seamlessly with Apple’s HealthKit, FitnessAI ensures that users have the tools they need to achieve their fitness goals.

About FitnessAI

FitnessAI uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized workout plans, tailoring every session to the user’s specific goals and progress. Powered by over 5.9 million logged workouts, FitnessAI optimizes sets, reps, and weights for each exercise, ensuring a unique and effective workout experience every time.

For more information, visit FitnessAI’s website . The app can be downloaded on the App Store .

Media Contact:

Name: Kerri Walsh

Title: COO

Company: Appex Group Inc

Email kerri@joinappex.com